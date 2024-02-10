VMI alum identified as a marine killed in California helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) says an alum was identified as one of the five Marines killed in a helicopter crash in San Diego, California during a training flight on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to VMI, Capt. Jack Casey majored in physics at VMI and graduated in 2019. During his time at VMI, Casey was a leader, being named Company 1 commander during the 2018-19 academic year.

He was assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft 16, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.

VMI shared a statement from Capt. Eli Facemire, who was class president in 2019 and graduated alongside Capt. Casey.

“It is difficult to find words in the wake of such a jarring loss. Jack was absolutely loved by our class, and all our brother rats knew that Jack loved them. He bought in fully to his relationships and opportunities, setting an example of friendship and leadership that was looked up to not only by members of the lower classes, but also by his brother rats. His charisma and humility shined through in all he did, and his infectious, fun-loving attitude made him a tremendous joy to simply be around. He made a positive impact on all, and we will cherish our memories of him forever. We, as a class, mourn with his loved ones and those brother rats who knew him best. Times like these are when the ‘brother rat spirit’ that Jack epitomized must be rekindled and embraced.” Capt. Eli Facemine

