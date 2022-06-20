Do Vmoto's (ASX:VMT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vmoto (ASX:VMT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Vmoto Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Vmoto has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Vmoto's EPS shot from AU$0.015 to AU$0.029, over the last year. Year on year growth of 93% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Vmoto shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.3% to 7.3% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Vmoto Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Vmoto will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending AU$517k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Malaky Kazem who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$413k, paying AU$0.42 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Vmoto insiders own a large chunk of the company. Owning 40% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$35m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Vmoto Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Vmoto's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Vmoto deserves timely attention. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Vmoto (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

