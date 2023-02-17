VMware, Broadcom to extend merger date by 12 months

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows VMware cloud service logo
(Reuters) - Cloud computing company VMware Inc and chipmaker Broadcom Inc plan to extend the date of their $61 billion potential merger by twelve months, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The companies have delivered to the other a mutual notice to extend the date from its expected close on May 26, 2023, the filing said.

The Broadcom-VMware deal was one of the biggest announcements globally in 2022, marking the chipmaker's attempt to diversify into the enterprise software segment.

Broadcom's move comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by Big Tech.

Britain's competition regulator in January said it had started the first phase of an investigation into the acquisition, while EU antitrust regulators in February have resumed their investigation and will decide by June 7 whether to clear or block the deal.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

