VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of VMware (NYSE:VMW, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $153.94 per share and the market cap of $64.5 billion, VMware stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for VMware is shown in the chart below.


VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued
VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

Because VMware is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 12% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.49% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. VMware has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.80, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of VMware is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of VMware is fair. This is the debt and cash of VMware over the past years:

VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued
VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. VMware has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.8 billion and earnings of $4.87 a share. Its operating margin is 20.65%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of VMware at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of VMware over the past years:

VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued
VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of VMware is 12%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, VMware's ROIC was 7.76, while its WACC came in at 6.94. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of VMware is shown below:

VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued
VMware Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

Overall, VMware (NYSE:VMW, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about VMware stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

    Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be fully set free. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship’s bulbous bow, once firmly lodged in the canal's eastern bank, had been wrested from the shore. At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, were still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens more were taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

    The stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week was almost fully re-floated on Monday and has restarted its engines, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened. The Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News on Sunday.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Ever Given, the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, had another accident in 2019 when it crashed into a small ferry in Germany

    The Suez Canal blockage is not the first accident for the big boat, and winds were also named as the cause in the 2019 incident.

  • Suicide bomb hits Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia, 20 wounded

    Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said. Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak, a priest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, said he had just finished celebrating Palm Sunday Mass when a loud bang shocked his congregation.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Angels open Freeway Series in dramatic fashion vs. Dodgers

    Taylor Ward hits a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to push the Angels to a 6-5 win over the Dodgers in the Freeway Series opener Sunday.

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Sharon Osbourne leaves US morning show 'The Talk' after investigation into racism discussion

    Sharon Osbourne has left US daytime show "The Talk" after the network said her defence of Piers Morgan's comments about the Duchess of Sussex did not "align with a respectful workplace". Osbourne clashed with her co-hosts on the CBS show earlier this month while defending Morgan, who left his job on ITV's Good Morning Britain following his comments about the duchess. Her comments led to a heated on-air discussion about racism with her black co-host, Sheryl Underwood. CBS said Osbourne, 68, had decided to leave the show after a review that found in part that "Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." The network also said its internal inquiry indicated the show's presenters, including Osbourne and Underwood, were not properly prepared by the production team for a discussion on race.

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • Royal Caribbean says boycott of the cruise line after it announced fully vaccinated cruises is based on a 'misconception'

    Royal Caribbean's announcement of "fully vaccinated" summer cruises have stirred up calls to boycott Royal Caribbean, but there's no mandate yet.