VNSNY Welcomes Five Visionary Public Health And Financial Leaders To Its Esteemed Board Of Directors

As home health care plays an increasingly important role in today's value-based landscape, the insights and expertise of these proven advisors bring added strength and perspective to a national leader in high quality patient-centered home care

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), the nation's largest not-for-profit home and community-based health care organization, is pleased to announce the addition of five new Members to its Board of Directors. The new Members will join other notable New York leaders now serving alongside Andrew N. Schiff (Drew), M.D., Chairman of the Board.

Visiting Nurse Service of New York adds Karen Boykin-Towns; Donna E. McCabe, DNP, RN; Gayle M. Rosenthal, M.D.; Deborah M. Sale and Edward Torres to the VNSNY Board of Directors. More

"We are honored by the commitment these exceptional leaders have made to the Visiting Nurse Service of New York," says Drew Schiff, whose great-great-grandfather Jacob Schiff was a supporter of VNSNY founder Lillian Wald, America's first public health nurse. "As we've demonstrated throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, home health care is a critical part of today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Each of our new Board Members brings to the table a wealth of experience, dedication to the VNSNY charitable mission and a sharp, forward-looking vision for innovation, flexibility and fiscal strength. We proudly welcome them to the VNSNY Board."

The new Board Members who recently joined the VNSNY Board of Directors are:

Karen Boykin-Towns , President/CEO of Encore Strategies, LLC and Vice Chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Board of Directors

President/CEO of Encore Strategies, LLC and Vice Chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Board of Directors Donna E. McCabe , DNP, RN, Clinical Associate Professor at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and a Fellow of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Meyers

Clinical Associate Professor at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing and a Fellow of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Meyers Gayle M. Rosenthal , M.D., Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, formerly with Elmhurst Clinic and West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Illinois

Holocaust Museum and Education Center, formerly with Elmhurst Clinic and West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Deborah M. Sale , former Executive Vice President for External Affairs of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), an affiliate of Weill/Cornell Medical College, and served as Chief of Staff to New York State Lieutenant Governor Stan Lundine in the administration of Governor Mario Cuomo

former Executive Vice President for External Affairs of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), an affiliate of Weill/Cornell Medical College, and served as Chief of Staff to Lieutenant Governor in the administration of Governor Edward Torres , Executive Vice President, Financial Advisory Team member at Willis Towers Watson and Advisor to Princeton Climate Analytics, Inc.

Karen Boykin-Towns has built a reputation as a visionary and strategic results-driver in complex business and government environments, with demonstrated success in the areas of policy, advocacy, communications and proactive change management. Following an impressive 22-year career at Pfizer Inc., she now serves as President/CEO of Encore Strategies, LLC and Vice Chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Board of Directors. Boykin-Towns holds an MBA from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College of the City University of New York (CUNY), as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. A mother of two girls, Boykin-Towns is married to former State Assemblyman Darryl C. Towns and lives in Brooklyn, NY.

"Change is ever constant, and I'm excited to be part of VNSNY as it moves forward," says Ms. Boykin-Towns. "My background can help inform the strategies that will enable VNSNY to navigate the challenges on the horizon from a fiscal perspective, and to leverage its mission and its diversity to be even more intimately involved in the communities it works with."

Donna E. McCabe, DNP, RN, is recognized as a clinical nurse expert and aster educator in the field of aging, geriatrics, and mental health. She is currently a Clinical Associate Professor at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and a Fellow of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Meyers. Dr. McCabe is a board-certified geriatric nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, with extensive experience caring for older adults with multiple chronic conditions across healthcare settings. As an educator, Dr. McCabe has led curriculum development for nurses caring for an aging society. She is the director of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing Undergraduate Scholars Program, and has led programs to enhance the workforce caring for our aging population, including the CareLink Collaborative for Geriatric Clinical Excellence, a partnership between VNSNY, NYU Meyers College of Nursing, and NYU Silver School of Social Work. Prior to joining the NYU Meyers faculty, Dr. McCabe practiced as a nurse at NYU Langone Health and as a clinical nurse specialist and nurse manager at Mount Sinai Health System. She is a past President of the NYU Meyers Alumni Association Board of Directors, having served on the Board from 2010 to 2015. Dr. McCabe received her Doctorate Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University, her Masters in Geriatric Advanced Practice Nursing from NYU, and her BSN from Mount Saint Mary's College.