VOA: US to unveil new $200 million Ukraine aid package
Washington is expected to provide an additional $200 million in military aid for Ukraine, an unidentified U.S. official told VOA.
The package will contain critical defense capabilities and include the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile, artillery munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, and 155mm and 105mm rounds.
It also includes anti-UAV tools and electronic warfare equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s growing drone capabilities.
The Biden administration has provided $44 billion in security assistance to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
In September, the U.S. Congress did not include more aid to Ukraine as part of a bill passed to keep the federal government operating.
The Department of Defense still has about $5 billion approved funding for military aid to Kyiv.
Read also: Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly advance southeast, east as weather worsens
We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.