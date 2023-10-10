VOA: US to unveil new $200 million Ukraine aid package

Washington is expected to provide an additional $200 million in military aid for Ukraine, an unidentified U.S. official told VOA.

The package will contain critical defense capabilities and include the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile, artillery munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, and 155mm and 105mm rounds.

It also includes anti-UAV tools and electronic warfare equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s growing drone capabilities.

The Biden administration has provided $44 billion in security assistance to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In September, the U.S. Congress did not include more aid to Ukraine as part of a bill passed to keep the federal government operating.

The Department of Defense still has about $5 billion approved funding for military aid to Kyiv.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly advance southeast, east as weather worsens

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.