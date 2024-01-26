A vocal pro-union worker was fired from the Amazon Air Hub in NKY. Was it union busting?

Last year, Griffin Ritze spoke alongside Chris Smalls, President of Amazon Labor Union, to answer questions about the workers' union effort.

A worker trying to organize a union was fired this week from the Amazon Air Hub in Northern Kentucky in what organizers said is the company's latest "shameful" union-busting effort.

An Amazon spokesperson refuted that claim and said the employee was fired for violating company policy.

The Amazon Air Hub, which is at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport location in Hebron, is the company's largest in the world and is located about 20 minutes south of Cincinnati. Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of the company, broke ground on the $1.5 billion air hub in 2019.

While workers have not voted to unionize, organizing efforts have been underway at the facility since late 2022 and multiple union-busting claims have been reported to the National Labor Relations Board since then.

Recently, the company has been hosting small group meetings that are intended to "scare workers" away from union activity with claims they could "lose benefits, pay exorbitant union dues or have their personal information compromised if they sign a union card," according to a press release from Amazon Labor Union-KCVG.

The company did not address those meetings in its response to questions from The Enquirer.

Workers started the Amazon Labor Union-KCVG effort in late 2022.

Why was the union advocate fired?

It depends on who you ask.

Griffin Ritze, of Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood, was a tug driver at the facility for over three years before his firing Tuesday. He has been one of the most vocal union advocates at the site.

“Amazon doesn’t want pro-union workers speaking up in the workplace because they’re afraid of our campaign’s momentum. Well over 1,000 of my coworkers have signed a union card and hundreds have gotten involved in our organizing efforts,” Ritze, 34, said in a news release.

According to Ritze's termination letter, he violated the company's standards for conduct by being insubordinate and intentionally disregarding instructions.

He said he was fired for doing protected union activities. In one instance, he and 10 others refused to move an informational table away from a nearby entryway to the facility. They were all written up.

In a separate instance, the company was allegedly conducting small, invite-only meetings to sway people not to join union efforts. Ritze tried to attend additional meetings – something he was told not to do – so a pro-union employee could refute the company's messaging.

Amazon has faced accusations of firing pro-union workers at other facilities, including former employees Chris Smalls, who is now president of the Amazon Labor Union, Jennifer Bates of Alabama and Matt Littrell, who tried to start a union at a different Kentucky facility, according to news reports.

Amazon Spokesperson Kate Paradis told The Enquirer: "The decision to terminate Mr. Ritze is unrelated to whether he supports any particular cause or group. ... We expect all of our employees to follow our policies and to meet certain minimum expectations, and we take appropriate action when they’re unable or unwilling to do so.”

The company said Ritze can appeal his termination.

The disciplinary actions drew the attention of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is up for re-election this year.

"Just outside Cincinnati, workers at Amazon’s largest air hub are fighting to organize a union. KCVG workers have the right to organize," he tweeted Wednesday. "My message to management: stop the union busting tactics. We’re watching."

Why are workers unionizing?

Workers are demanding a starting wage of $30 an hour, 180 hours of paid time off annually with no cap on accrued time, and union representation against discipline.

According to a news release from Amazon, the national average pay for its customer fulfillment and transportation employees is over $20.50 per an hour.

What's next?

Workers are leading a survey to draft the proposed independent union's constitution, which will lay out its mission statement, members' rights and other details.

Workers are hosting a public rally next week for workers, families and anyone else who wants to support the union effort. The event will feature speakers, food and a conversation about union-building plans going forward.

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Florence Christian Church Activity Center.

