Vodacom gets fibre boost as regulator approves transfer of DFA licences

A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town
·1 min read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom moved a step closer to a considerable expansion of its fibre footprint after the country's telecoms regulator approved the transfer of Dark Fibre Africa's licences to the mobile operator.

Vodacom said last November it would pay 6 billion rand ($337.5 million) in cash and certain fibre assets valued at 4.2 billion rand for a 30% stake in a newly formed company called MAZIV, which holds Community Investment Ventures Holdings' (CIVH) Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) fibre assets.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said on Wednesday it had approved the transfer of ownership of DFA's service licences to MAZIV and the transfer of control of the licences to Vodacom effective from Dec. 1.

"We view the transaction as unlikely to negatively impact the market while making the transferee an effective player in the market. Additionally, the Authority views the proposed transaction to be in the best interest of the public," said ICASA's Councillor Luthando Mkumatela.

The approval is subject to the imposition of special licence conditions, the regulator added, while the deal remains subject to Competition Commision approval.

If approved, Vodacom will also transfer its fibre assets to MAZIV.

The deal gives South Africa's largest mobile operator exposure to the country's biggest open access fibre players. Vumatel's footprint passes more than 1.2 million homes, covering over 31,000 kilometres across the country.

DFA is a leading provider of carrier-grade dark fibre - unused optical fibre - specialising in building, installing, and operating a national metro fibre network spanning 13,000 kilometres.

($1 = 17.7794 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Canopy Growth loss widens but revenue beats estimate

    Canopy Growth Corp. shares rose 2.5% in premarket trades after the cannabis company beat its second-quarter revenue target. Canopy Growth's second-quarter loss widened to C$231.9 million, or 47 cents a share, from C$11.06 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue fell 10% to C$117.9 million from C$131.4 million. Wall Street analysts expected Canopy Growth to lose 27 cents a share on net revenue of C$113.2 million, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Looking ahead,

  • Democrat Greg Landsman unseats GOP Rep. Steve Chabot in Cincinnati-area U.S. House race

    In a bright spot for Democrats, the former Cincinnati councilman defeated the veteran GOP incumbent in an expensive and bruising campaign.

  • DeSantis admin says DOJ election monitors can't access Florida polling sites

    DeSantis admin says DOJ election monitors can't access Florida polling sites

  • UN chief Guterres laughs off 'wrong speech' moment at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realising, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line. Speaking in the main plenary hall of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference on Wednesday, Guterres was due to give the opening address at a session with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

  • U.S. lays claim to $1 billion in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. In the second largest seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents obtained the 50,000 Bitcoin during a November 2021 search of the defendant James Zhong's home in Gainesville, Georgia. Zhong, 32, on Friday pleaded guilty to wire fraud for tricking Silk Road's processing system into releasing the funds to his accounts in 2012.

  • Chinese couple marry at age 94 after remeeting for first time in nearly 70 years

    A Chinese couple who have known each other since they were 16 years old have finally tied the knot after being apart for nearly 70 years. Xu Guizhen and Cao Zhenwei, both 96 years old, were born on the exact same day in 1926. ﻿The two families ultimately moved to Shanghai and brought their business with them amid the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937.

  • Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent, the MLB Players' Association announced Monday. Correa was one of nine major leaguers who exercised options to join the pool of players eligible to sign this offseason with any team. The decision was widely expected since the day Correa surprised the baseball world by signing with the Twins coming out of the lockout, in lieu of the longer-term deal he'd been seeking.

  • Do This Before Ethereum Skyrockets

    The big story around Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) this year was The Merge -- the moment when Ethereum transformed into a proof-of-stake blockchain with faster transaction processing speeds, huge new energy efficiencies, and higher throughput capacity. Sure, there was a brief burst in price over the summer when investors piled into Ethereum ahead of The Merge, but Ethereum is still down nearly 60% for the year. If you believe that Ethereum will eventually regain its former momentum, then it's time to start taking two key steps before Ethereum skyrockets in value.

  • A hacking group stole $11 million from 12 African countries

    Singapore-based cyber security firm Group IB and Orange CERT, the IT security arm of French telecommunications company Orange have revealed in a new report that 12 African countries lost millions of dollars to a hacking group based in an unknown French-speaking African country.

  • Crypto Exchanges Scramble to Compile 'Proof-of-Reserves' as FTX Contagion Grips Markets

    Nine prominent crypto exchanges said they will publish proof of their reserve holdings in the next month.

  • Best and Worst Home Internet Providers of 2022

    Customers report low value and a lack of choice in a Consumer Reports member surveyBy James K. WillcoxWhen Consumer Reports recently asked its members for feedback on their pay TV, home internet,...

  • Alameda Thanked for ‘Prompt Response’ in Transferring $37M of BitDAO Tokens

    The community behind BitDAO earlier feared that the crypto trading firm might liquidate some its other token holdings as speculation sends prices plunging for the FTX exchange's FTT tokens.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Financial Wants To Become Leading Global Payments Aggregator; Clocks 1B Users

    Jack Ma co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group has found a way to scale up its QR code-enabled payments solution overseas. Ant has been quietly forming partnerships with local payment providers in Asia. Ant built something akin to the Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) or Visa Inc (NYSE: V) network for digital payments. It allows consumers to travel with their mobile wallet from home, TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Jack Ma's Ant Digital Bank Expands In Singapore

  • Starlink is adding a 1TB data cap for usage during peak hours

    Starlink will soon slap a 1TB data cap on its satellite internet service during peak hours.

  • Pentagon to unveil zero-trust cyber strategy

    Zero trust is often likened to “never trust, always verify.” Or, as Pentagon CIO John Sherman put it: “You truly trust no one or no thing.”

  • Japan’s NTT Docomo to develop Web 3.0 with Accenture, Astar Network

    NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile phone operator, has partnered information technology firm Accenture and blockchain infrastructure Astar Network to explore Web 3.0 adoption.

  • DigitalOcean Wants to Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure

    Fueled by the acquisition of Cloudways, DigitalOcean sees a big opportunity to help small businesses manage their cloud infrastructures.

  • Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours

    Cyber security incidents in Australia have snowballed recently, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minute. The country's biggest health insurer also warned that its customers could be contacted by the criminal directly, adding that the Australian Federal Police was trying to prevent the sharing and sale of its customers' data.

  • Datadog Analyst Highlights Growth Versus Public Cloud Providers And Cost Monitoring Versus Pandemic Times

    Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy and $90 price target on Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Since Datadog's earnings release, client feedback has centered on Datadog's growth compared to the Public Cloud Providers, in addition to what's different this time versus COVID concerning customer usage. Datadog's customer-tuning demonstrated a higher correlation with hyperscaler trends during COVID compared to the current environment. He believes the diminished relationship is a function of Datadog'

  • DigitalOcean Wants to Double Data Storage Sales

    It's extremely easy to spin up a virtual server on DigitalOcean Holdings' (NYSE: DOCN) platform. DigitalOcean's growth has been impressive. The average customer now spends nearly $80 per month with DigitalOcean, up 28% year over year, and 86% of revenue comes from customers spending more than $50 per month.