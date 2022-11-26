Vodacom Group Limited (JSE:VOD) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 6.2% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Vodacom Group Limited (JSE:VOD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Vodacom Group's shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be R3.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R7.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vodacom Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.2% on the current share price of ZAR124.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Vodacom Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 80% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 91% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While Vodacom Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Vodacom Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Vodacom Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Vodacom Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.8% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Vodacom Group for the upcoming dividend? Vodacom Group is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income yet an uncomfortably high 91% of its cash flow as dividends. What's more, earnings have barely grown. Bottom line: Vodacom Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Vodacom Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vodacom Group you should be aware of.

