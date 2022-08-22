Vodafone Agrees to Sell Hungary Unit for 1.8 Billion Euros

Thomas Seal and Zoltan Simon
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to sell its Hungarian unit in a deal valued at 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt as part of the British telecommunications company’s plan to simplify its sprawling business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company sold the assets to 4iG Public Ltd. and Corvinus Zrt, a Hungarian state holding company, Vodafone said in a statement on Monday. The companies aim to close the acquisition by the end of the year, and VOIS, Vodafone’s IT and business support venture, isn’t included in the deal.

The combination with 4iG will create the second-largest mobile and fixed communications company in the country, the company said in the statement. It will go toward the government’s strategy of creating a “national champion in the ICT sector,” Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said.

The deal fits into a pattern of expanding state ownership in the economy under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s 12-year rule, while helping businesses close to the premier acquire prized assets, which have included businesses in the banking, insurance, energy, aviation, telecommunications and media industries. The state plans to take a 49% stake in the asset via Corvinus while 4iG, an IT and telecommunications company that relies on state contracts, will get the remaining 51%.

The government plans to label the assets as strategically important, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said in a statement. That means the purchase won’t face regulatory scrutiny. Vodafone has about 3 million mobile customers and 738,000 fixed broadband customers in Hungary according to filings.

Although Hungary is one of Vodafone’s smaller units, its planned divestment shows Read’s ongoing effort to simplify the business, which has also included the sale of Vodafone operations in New Zealand, Malta and Qatar. The business has also spun out its mobile masts into a separate infrastructure business and consolidated its African assets into its Vodacom subsidiary. Next, Read said he wants to consolidate Vodafone in key markets like Italy, the UK and Portugal.

Read More: Vodafone CEO Focuses on Deals in U.K., Italy, Spain and Portugal

After almost three decades of global expansion riding the global proliferation of wireless services, Vodafone has retrenched and focused on core markets in Europe and Africa. Telecom shareholder returns have dwindled facing regulation, fierce competition, demands for relentless investment in networks, and the loss of revenues from services like messaging.

4iG shares surged as much as 17% in Budapest trading on Monday. Vodafone was little changed at 122.24 pence at 8:45 a.m. in London trading.

(Updates with context on the Hungarian market from the fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kuwait’s $769 Billion Fund Breaks Silence on UK Chief’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThe $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority offered little detail in its first public comments following the ouster of its London chief, a move that had sent shockwaves through

  • A conversation with Andreessen Horowitz's fintech leads

    Last month, Andreessen Horowitz — one of venture capital’s largest and most prominent players — announced that its “headquarters will be in the cloud” going forward. Founded in 2009 in Menlo Park, California, the firm — also known as a16z — has for years been a symbol of Silicon Valley investing. Many may underestimate just how much the pandemic really pushed this acceleration in the financial services world and people are now kind of commenting, "Oh, there's this slowdown and, like, look at how much decreased investment is in fintech."

  • Vodafone Group Enters Terms to Sell Vodafone Hungary for $1.78 Bln

    Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that it has entered terms to sell the entirety of Vodafone Magyarorszag Tavkozlesi Zrt, or Vodafone Hungary, for an enterprise value of 715 billion Hungarian forint ($1.78 billion). The U.K.-based telecommunications company said it has agreed to sell its entire 100% stake in the unit to 4iG Public Limited Company and Corvinus Zrt, a Hungarian state holding company, subject to due diligence and regulatory approval. Vodafone said the deal was part of the Hungarian government's strategy to build a Hungarian-owned national leader in the information and communications technology sector.

  • Bitcoin and Stocks Are Falling Together Again. What’s to Blame.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency has declined to below $22,000 after crossing $25,000 last weekend.

  • Discretionary vs. Non-Discretionary Accounts: Which Is Best For Your Cash?

    The difference between discretionary and non-discretionary accounts is critical, but very few individual investors even know this difference exists. The biggest difference is that with a discretionary account, your broker has the authority to make any decisions that they want … Continue reading → The post Discretionary vs. Non-Discretionary Investment Accounts appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ESG investing brings political fights to the investing world: Morning Brief

    The trend of ESG investing has brought political and cultural battles into the usually dispassionate, staid, and insular world of institutional investing.

  • CEO of scandal-plagued Israeli spyware maker NSO steps down

    The chief executive of embattled Israeli spyware maker NSO has stepped down as part of a corporate reorganization, the company announced Sunday.

  • How Co-Working Spaces Lead to More Innovation for Tech Startups

    For tech startups wondering where to locate their new companies, here’s one suggestion: Set up shop near another tech startup, preferably one that isn’t in the same business. In a working paper, researchers from Harvard University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology measured the exchange of ideas that occurred between tech startups located near each other at one of the largest technology co-working spaces in the U.S. Working in such close range allowed for socialization, which in turn led to idea sharing about the types of technology the startups were using as part of their overall tech infrastructure, the researchers found.

  • Railroad Regulator Turns Up Heat on Industry to Fix Shipping Delays

    The Surface Transportation Board is considering aggressive new rule making to force railroads to share tracks and improve competition for their customers.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet The 20 Year Old Who Made More On BBBY Stock Than Ryan Cohen

    Ryan Cohen became a figurehead for the movement in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares, first announcing a stake of 9.8% in the retailer. New filings later revealed Cohen owned an 11.8% stake in Bed Bath that included stock and options. On Thursday, it was revealed that Cohen sold his entire position in the struggling retailer. Cohen’s profit on the stake in the retailer was $68.1 million in seven to eight months time. Compare that to Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old college student who reporte

  • Are these guys for real? How to keep your business safe from deepfakes

    Scammers are using manipulated video and audio to dupe employees into handing over money. But protection is possible

  • Europe Gas Jumps as Latest Russian Cut Plans Stokes Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt, leaving Germany once again guessing as to how much Russian fuel it can count on this winter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be

  • You’re New at a Company. How Can You Learn Its Technology?

    Too many companies give a little training and then figure employees can learn on their own. Here’s how to make sure employees get up to speed quickly.

  • Should Companies Track Workers With Monitoring Technology?

    Employers can know when you’re logged in, what you’re typing and analyze your facial expressions. That raises all sorts of difficult questions.

  • 'The cruise industry is probably our biggest competitor': Sandals Executive

    Two years after the pandemic, one tourism executive says the cruise industry is finally beginning to recover.

  • Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Vodafone will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country. The British mobile phone and broadband group said it had agreed non-binding terms with the buyers, Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt. The deal — which does not include Vodafone's shared services business VOIS — is expected to create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator.

  • FTX revenue grew 1,000% in 2021 amid booming crypto market: SBF

    FTX chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has confirmed media outlet CNBC’s report that FTX’s revenue grew 1,000% in 2021 on the back of a booming crypto market and a host of acquisitions. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried lashes out at Voyager for rejecting FTX’s proposal Fast facts In a Twitter post, SBF said, “Fwiw […]

  • Lamborghini CEO: Electrification will be a 'game changer'

    Lamborghini took the opportunity of being at Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week to unveil a major update to its exclusive lineup of vehicles.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.