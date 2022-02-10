Vodafone Rejects $13 Billion Italy Bid From Iliad, Apax

Daniele Lepido, Tommaso Ebhardt and Dinesh Nair
2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc has rejected an offer from Iliad SA and Apax Partners LLP for its Italian unit, it said in a statement Thursday, after Bloomberg had reported the telecoms group was leaning toward spurning the bid.

Vodafone viewed the approach as too low, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the information is private. While Vodafone is keen to participate in any Italian consolidation, it believes the potential synergies that Iliad could extract from a combination would warrant a higher price, the people said.

Vodafone’s statement revealed that Iliad’s approach involved private equity firm Apax as a co-bidder. The proposal had valued the Italian operations of Vodafone at more than 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion), Bloomberg News previously reported.

The approach was “not in the best interests of shareholders,” Vodafone said without elaborating. “Vodafone continues to pragmatically pursue several value accretive in-market consolidation opportunities to deliver sustainable market structures in its major European markets, including Italy.”

Shares of Newbury, England-based Vodafone were up 0.7% at 1:52 p.m. in London, hitting the highest intraday level since May and giving the company a market value of about 37.9 billion pounds ($51.3 billion).

A representative from Iliad declined to comment on Bloomberg’s earlier report. The carrier confirmed on Tuesday it had made an offer for 100% of Vodafone Italia following a Bloomberg report. It didn’t provide financial details.

Fierce Competition

Vodafone is looking for merger opportunities in the U.K., Spain, Italy and Portugal, Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said last week. His comments came after activist investor Cevian Capital AB built up a stake in the telecom operator and began lobbying for changes.

Options to boost value at Vodafone could include consolidating its presence in key markets, selling some operations or pursuing stock buybacks, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

“Iliad’s reported 11 billion-euro offer for Vodafone’s Italian operation is too low, we think, to convince the carrier to exit a key market that accounts for 11% of sales,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Erhan Gurses. “The price equates to 6.4x EV/Ebitda after leases vs. Vodafone’s 6.5x trading multiple and doesn’t reflect a fair share of significant synergy and consolidation benefits.”

Europe’s major telecoms firms are racing to consolidate after years of low margins and increased pressure from investors. Iliad moved into the Italian mobile services market in 2018 as a no-frills challenger, sparking a price war that last year led to three profit warnings by former monopoly Telecom Italia SpA.

Italy is also one among the world’s most competitive markets for mobile services, with rivals including CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Wind Tre SpA venture already active.

(Updates with Vodafone statement)

