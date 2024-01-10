Is Vodafone down? Network appears to suffer connection issues across the UK

Problems on using Vodafone mobile internet are being reported (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Vodafone appeared to suffer major problems across its mobile network on Wednesday morning (January 10), with many customers reporting that they were struggling with their mobile internet connection.

There was a spike in reports of outages and other problems on Downdetector on Wednesday. Downdetector is a website that monitors various problems with popular websites and services, allowing users to report any issues.

At the time of writing, more than 3,000 issues have been reported on the website.

Vodafone is one of the most widely used phone networks in the country, with Britons relying on it daily to make calls and use other services across the mobile network.

According to MailOnline, Vodafone has said it is "aware that some customers are experiencing issues".