Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom's all-you-can-watch deals violate EU rules - court

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -All-you-can-watch video products offered by Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in Germany violated regional rules on roaming and net neutrality, the European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday.

The landmark ruling deals a blow to popular mobile products such as Deutsche Telekom's StreamOn deal, which offers unlimited data for watching video while customers are in Germany but slows transmission speeds when they go abroad.

Germany's BNetzA network regulator ordered https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutsche-telekom-regulator-idUKKBN1E91VM Deutsche Telekom in 2018 to offer such products on the same terms throughout the EU, triggering a court battle. Germany's VZBV consumer association objected to a copycat product launched by Vodafone.

Zero-tariff options "are contrary to the regulation on open internet access," the European Court of Justice said in a two-page ruling made after two German courts hearing the cases against Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom https://www.reuters.com/article/deutsche-telekom-regulator-idCNL8N24G2WX sought its opinion.

"It follows that limitations on bandwidth, tethering or on use when roaming...are also incompatible with EU law."

EU rules require mobile operators to allow customers to "roam like at home" and to pay the same tariffs regardless of where they are located. Net neutrality bars the throttling of data speeds depending on location.

Operators counter that such rules, if applied across the EU, would encourage people from outside Germany to sign up as customers there to take advantage of unlimited video products, forcing up costs and straining networks.

Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, BNetzA and the VZBV have yet to respond to the court decision.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Mike Harrison)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T pushes for FCC action on T-Mobile airwaves

    AT&T said Wednesday it wants the Federal Communications Commission to review and potentially limit the amount of 5G spectrum that rival T-Mobile can acquire. The big picture: T-Mobile used to be the one calling on the FCC to ensure its bigger competitors didn't hog all the airwaves, but with its Sprint acquisition and success in auctions, its spectrum holdings have the attention of both AT&T and Verizon.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news:

  • iPhone 13 Might Let You Make Phone Calls Without Cell Service

    The upcoming iPhone 13 might have a leg up on the competition, as the unannounced smartphone will allegedly feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. Apple has been experimenting with the technology for years, with the ultimate goal to give its products the ability to make calls and texts without the need for standard 4G and …

  • Apple Plans to Add Satellite Features to iPhones for Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage. The company is developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, aiming to release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.Apple has been working on satellite technology for years, with a team explor

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.