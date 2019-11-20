Vodafone extends tech partnership with Ryanair

FILE PHOTO: Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone <VOD.L> has secured a seven-year technology partnership with Ryanair <RYA.I> to handle services including online booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions for the Irish airline in Europe.

The two companies said on Wednesday they had extended an existing partnership for Vodafone Business to support 300 Ryanair sites and some 153 million passengers across 40 countries.

As part of the agreement, the British mobile company will help Europe's biggest budget airline to speed up the time it takes to connect a new airport or site for use. It should also lead to a faster turnaround of planes.

"Airline passengers will demand even more in the coming years, and we will work alongside Ryanair to help them prepare for the future using our full portfolio of products and services," said Vinod Kumar, head of Vodafone Business.

Vodafone Business is the mobile operator's enterprise arm that offers cloud IT services and the connection of unlimited devices on its Internet of Things network for small and multinational companies.

Vodafone Business accounted for 30% of group service revenue in its financial year ending March 31, 2019.





