Vodafone, Fastweb seek 1.1 billion euros in damages from Tim over alleged market abuse: document

President Biden will sign the American Rescue Plan on Friday, after all nearly all Democrats and zero Republicans passed the $1.88 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus bill. Unlike the previous rounds of COVID-19 support, most of this bill — 54 percent — goes to households, most notably via $1,400 checks for most Americans. Those direct payments will cost about $400 billion. Where will the other $1.5 trillion go? The Democrats are trying to find creative, even cinematic, ways of showing off the highlights. YA'LL!!!!!!!! ✅ $1400 checks to 158 million households✅ Unemployment extended thru August for 11 million people✅ $39 billion for childcare providers✅ 66 million kids benefiting from the child tax credit✅EITC expanded to 17 million workers This is so big!!! Proud! pic.twitter.com/I9f4Gq2cm6 — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) March 10, 2021 Here's a more sober look at what's inside the ARP: State and local governments: $350 billion. "These funds, initially proposed to plug COVID-19-created holes in public budgets," can also be spent "on improving services such as water, sewage, and broadband," The Atlantic reports. Child Tax Credit expansion: $3,000 to $3,600 per child. The IRS will send these payments out "periodically" over one year to parents earning up to $75,000, $150,000 filing jointly, and $112,000 for single heads of household. Rental and housing assistance: $21.5 billion. Public transportation: $30.5 billion. "COVID has really decimated transit ridership, and that has eaten a huge hole in agencies' budgets," TransitCenter's Ben Fried tells The Atlantic. K-12 schools: $125 billion for reopening, plus $1.25 billion for summer enrichment, $1.25 billion billion for after-school programs, and $3 billion for education technology. Colleges and universities: $39.6 billion, split roughly between emergency financial aid for students and financial support for the institutions. Tax increases: $60 billion. While most of the legislation is focused on cutting taxes ($590 billion), Democrats included three arcane tax hikes on the rich and large corporations to keep the bill within the $1.9 trillion price range, Politico reports. Non-chain restaurants: $28.6 billion. Debt-free grants to independent restaurants with 20 or fewer locations. Farmers and food supply: $10.4 billion, including $5 billion to Black and other disadvantaged farmers. Affordable Care Act expansion: $62 billion. More than half will go toward subsidizing ACA premiums, with the rest going to Medicaid enticements — including to expand maternal care — and COBRA subsidies. Live music venues: $1.25 billion, added to the $15 billion already approved. Rural health care: $500 million. Public libraries: $200 million, distributed through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Arts and cultural institutions: $270 million. You can dig deeper into the ARP at The Washington Post, USA Today, and the Senate Democrats' summary.