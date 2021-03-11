Vodafone, Fastweb seek 1.1 billion euros in damages from Tim over alleged market abuse: document

FILE PHOTO: Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Vodafone and Fastweb have asked Telecom Italia (TIM) for a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in damages after a ruling by Italy's competition watchdog over alleged abuse of dominant market position, a document showed.

In March last year the regulator fined TIM 116 million euros for abusing its position in the broadband market in an attempt to obstruct the entrance of rivals.

In its 2020 annual financial report the former Italian phone monopolist said it would dispute the claims in court "with solid arguments".

($1 = 0.8379 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

