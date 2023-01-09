Vodafone to receive $1.8 billion from sale of Hungarian unit

FILE PHOTO: Vodafone branding is seen outside a retail store in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -British telecom group Vodafone said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.

The disposal, first announced in August, comes as Vodafone looks for a new chief executive after the board grew unhappy with the progress made by Nick Read who failed to grow the group or pull off the right deals to consolidate a fragmented European telecoms market.

Vodafone said on Monday that the proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down debt. Under Read, Vodafone, once one of the biggest mobile operators in the world, has been selling assets to focus on its core European and Africa operations.

The group's interim chief executive Margherita Della Valle said in a statement that the Hungarian disposal would increase competition and accelerate competition in Hungary.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will consolidate his hold over the telecoms sector through the deal. Under the plan, 4iG will hold a majority 51% stake while the Hungarian state will hold 49%.

He has expanded his nationalist government's influence in areas such as energy, banking and the media, and now telecoms.

The sale is expected to complete later this month.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Qiagen acquires DNA-biometrics firm Verogen in $150 million deal

    The deal builds on the companies' existing partnership from 2021, under which Qiagen has the rights to distribute some of Verogen's products such as its next-generation gene sequencing panels and genetic code analyzing technology GEDmatch. Qiagen expects about $20 million of sales from the Verogen portfolio this year. The deal is expected to be dilutive to Qiagen's 2023 adjusted profit per share by about 3 cents and neutral to the firm's 2024 profit.

  • AstraZeneca will buy U.S.-based CinCor for cardiorenal asset

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said that it will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of U.S.-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CinCor's CINC outstanding shares.

  • Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

    Brent crude futures were up $1.49, or 1.9%, at $80.06 a barrel as of 0745 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.43, or 1.9%, to $75.20. Both Brent and WTI tumbled more than 8% last week, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016. "Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures.

  • Asia Stocks On Track to Enter Bull Market as China Rally Extends

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s benchmark stock index was on track to enter a bull market, as China’s reopening and a weakening dollar lure investors back to the region. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthThe MSCI Asia Pacific

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday will report the consumer price index for December. Economists are predicting no change in the index.

  • Central Bank’s $143 Billion Record Loss Costs Swiss Government Usual Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government will not receive a payout from the Swiss National Bank for 2022, as the central bank projects the biggest loss in its 116-year history.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels From Anti-Lula Rioters Who Stormed CongressUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthThe SNB

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets are still scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Dave Ramsey Says You Should 'Never' Buy a House in This Situation. Here's Why He's Right

    Buying a house is something many people look forward to. Dave Ramsey has warned that there is one situation where you should absolutely never buy a house, and on this issue, the finance guru is spot on. "There are other costs involved with homeownership (HOA fees, emergency repairs, homeowners insurance premiums, etc.) that may end up putting you in a bad spot financially," Ramsey explained.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Where Does Your Net Worth Stand in Relation to Your Age Group?

    Net worth balances your assets against your liabilities. Because retirement can be years or decades away for so many, using your age group-based net worth as a financial signpost throughout your life...

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • I'm a High-Net-Worth Individual. Which Trust Is Right For Me?

    If you have a high net worth, one of the most powerful tools available to you is a trust. They can help you pass your wealth to your heirs and may be able to shield your money from creditors. However, … Continue reading → The post 6 Trusts for High-Net-Worth Estate Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Things You Should Never Pay For With Cash

    Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...

  • Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens

    Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.

  • Do I Need to File a Tax Return on Living Trusts?

    A living trust is a common solution for many people with estate planning needs. However, few people know about its tax-filing requirements. Generally, any trust with at least $600 in annual income must file a federal return. But for a … Continue reading → The post Does a Living Trust Need to File a Tax Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Inflation Tax Adjustments For 2023: What You Need to Know

    On Tuesday the IRS announced its annual adjustments to the standard deduction and tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. They are a considerable increase over 2022. This is a response to ongoing inflation, which has the effect of eroding … Continue reading → The post Inflation Tax Adjustments For 2023: What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.