Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

Matthew Brockett
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion).

Most Read from Bloomberg

Together with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower assets will be bought by investors InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners, which will each have 40% stakes in the new TowerCo business. Infratil will reinvest to hold the remaining 20%, according to a statement Monday.

“We’re pleased at the outcome of the process, which attracted significant interest,” Vodafone Chief Executive Jason Paris said in a statement. “Infratil, InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital are outstanding investors who share our vision for Aotearoa New Zealand and will help us to accelerate the roll out of critical infrastructure for our customers.”

Telecommunications companies around the world are separating so-called passive assets such as mobile-phone towers and looking for specialist investors. Last week, Vodafone’s New Zealand competitor Spark announced the sale of a majority stake in its tower assets to Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for NZ$900 million.

Vodafone said that under the terms of the deal, which is subject to New Zealand Overseas Investment Office approval, TowerCo will enter into a 20-year pact to provide it with access to both existing and new towers. TowerCo will also commit to building at least 390 additional sites over the next ten years, Vodafone said.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBiden Left Awaiting Benefits After Fist Bump in Saudi ArabiaThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtRomania

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

    The Federal Reserve was expected to raise the interest rate in July by 0.75% but that may go up.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Fox Business’ Liz Claman: Having a Balanced Portfolio Isn’t the Best Strategy Anymore

    Liz Claman is the anchor of "The Claman Countdown" on Fox Business Network, where she has interviewed some of the top names in investing and business, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren...

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy for the next 50 years. If you want to see more stocks that are ripe for lifetime investment, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years. Bank of America released a report on June 8 which highlighted how the world is […]

  • Here's What Makes This Utility Stock So Safe

    Utilities are often viewed as stable and boring investments, which is something you might like to add to your portfolio.

  • This Stock Has Doubled in July and Could Keep Rising

    After doubling so far in July, Seritage Growth Properties stock could potentially double again over the next two or three years.

  • ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs?

    ‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’