Is Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited's (HKG:8033) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

In 2016 Kin Kuan was appointed CEO of Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited (HKG:8033). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Kin Kuan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$99m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$1.4m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$1.3m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

So Kin Kuan is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Vodatel Networks Holdings, below.

Is Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 76% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 9.2% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 39% over three years, some Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Kin Kuan is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Most would consider it prudent for the company to hold off any CEO pay rise until performance improves. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Vodatel Networks Holdings.

