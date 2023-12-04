Voice actress Sarah Natochenny on starring in ‘Pokemon’ for 17 years, what’s next

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The largest pop culture convention in Northern California returned to San Francisco’s Moscone Center for a massive, three-day celebration of comics, anime, gaming and sci-fi. The event ran from Nov. 24-26 and drew an estimated 35,000 people, including big names like Maril Hamil, Ewan McGregor, and Elijah Wood. KRON4’s Stephanie Lin reports on the action, interviewing fans and celebrities on the show floor.

KRON4: What’s the experience been like in San Francisco so far?

Natochenny: I love San Francisco, favorite city in America. I’m from New York City. Big, big statement. I love San Francisco. I’ve been here three times already this year and every time, amazing turnout, wonderful people, just so much love. Since Ketcham has retired from the show, I’ve been experiencing an outpouring of love and an expression of how much this show has affected people’s lives and what an inspiration Ash Ketchum has been to them. So it’s really it’s very special. It’s much more emotional now. So, yeah, a lot of tears.

KRON4: Walk us through some of those emotions.

Natochenny: There are folks who cry over the fact that Ash is no longer on the show and and how much they’re going to miss him. And I have to, like, calm them down and tell them, like, you know, he lives in our hearts. He’s with us forever. He’s been around for 25 years and he lives with you. He’s the reason that you’re so motivated. He’s the reason you’re tenacious, like, you know.

KRON4: Would you say that you share some of those qualities?

Natochenny: Absolutely. I’ve always been very tenacious. And he helped me discover in playing him that I’m actually very adventurous. And now I go to conventions nonstop, and I’m basically addicted to this lifestyle. My whole life is a big, crazy adventure. Basically, you know, region to region to region.

KRON4: You’ve played such an iconic character for nearly two decades. Yeah. Tell us what that experience has been like.

Natochenny: I didn’t realize it was such a long time until I said I started saying it all the time like…Ash Ketchum for the last 17 years. And that’s quite a number. So here we are.

KRON4: Is it was it everything that you expected it to be or any challenges, any surprises along the way?

Natochenny: I didn’t have expectations. It’s you know, you go into the booth and you record this character. I turn into a ten-year-old boy every time, and then I emerge a woman again and it wasn’t until I started seeing audiences and realizing how much of an impact the show has had that I started pondering that very question, like, what does this mean to you? And it’s a great responsibility to have all these children looking up to this character that I play. And in turn, kind of looking up to me in a way. So I feel responsible for, you know, inspiration of children do the very best.

KRON4: You have so many people coming out to see you. Obviously, there’s a pretty long line here of your fans. How does that affect you?

Natochenny: I’m surprised. I’m still every time I’m like, really? You guys love it so much. And it’s not because the show is the show is wonderful, obviously. It’s the fact that they’re coming out, that they’re here to meet the voice actor, to see what’s behind the character, to experience like the change, the difference between who I am as a person and the character I play. Everyone’s kind of shocked to see who I am, and I’m like, hey, man, yeah, you know, I’m a gremlin woman. In a good way.

KRON4: Tell us what’s next for you because you have some projects lined up.

Natochenny: I’m in Tokyo Revengers, which is on Hulu right now. I play Zuko in season two and then there are a bunch of things I can’t talk about yet. I’m a little boring, but I’m working on my own film based loosely based on my experiences over the last 17 years.

KRON4: Anything that you would like to share with your fans here in the Bay Area?

Natochenny: Yes. Study hard! Straight hundreds. Please be the very best like no one ever was.

