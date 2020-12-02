Voice of the Founding Fathers: STOP EMBARRASSING OUR NATION!

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Op-Ed is by Dr. D. Lee Pippin, DD, PhD, JD. Voice of the Founding Fathers is a Florida non-profit corporation dedicated to community outreach and social justice through social-political commentary and educational programs.

Every politician in government; Federal, State or Local swears an oath of office to uphold the law and to protect the Constitution, in an ethical, professional, and non-partisan manner, as they represent and serve all the people of America.

The Oath has never included serving the self-styled interests of a political party, donor, lobbyist or super PAC. These things are an abomination to our Founding Fathers.

For the record, our family came over on the Mayflower. We have 8 ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. There are 5 U.S. Presidents in our family tree, including General George Washington. Our family has fought, suffered and died for this country for more than 27 generations.

In other words, we have been a part of American History for more than 399 years and I, personally, have been a member of the Republican Party for more than 40 years, hold 3 doctorate degrees from Ivy League Universities, which range from Philosophy to Religion to Law, and have I never been so humiliated and embarrassed, in my life, as I am now.

Here are the real facts:

President Donald J. Trump did not win the 2020 election. In fact, he has lost by over 6.2 million votes. Furthermore, he did not win the popular vote in 2016. He lost by more than 2.8 million votes. Trump was elected by less than 19% of the country in 2016, which means he was placed in the highest elected office in the United States of America by less than 1/5 of the nation.

Thanks to MAGA and Trumpism; Trump supporters and, by proxy, the Republican Party have made the GREATEST nation in the world appear to the rest of the civilized world as bigoted, uneducated, divisive, prejudicial and hate filled. The only legacy Trump is leaving behind is a divided nation filled with confused morality, poor ethics, disenfranchisement, mental and emotional ignorance and anger towards the diversities of life and all in the name of pride, vanity, and greed. Trump and the leadership of the Republican Party have painted a picture depicting America as the seven deadly sins.

Story continues

Trump has treated the office of the presidency like a game show reality program, which is the only business in which he ever made a profit. He is a Con Man, a Scam Artist and a Charlatan selling snake oil to the masses.

I never thought I would ever use the Democratic party as an example of Ethics and Good Faith, but they are making the Republican Party look like Carpet Baggers and Thieves. The Republican National Committee and the Leadership of the Republican Party has become a disgrace to our nation.

Either, you represent America as a whole and help heal our nation or resign in disgrace.

It is time for the founding families to speak up. We have been stoic and complacent with this fraud for too long. We are the Voice of the Founding Fathers.

Media contact:

Cesar Aguilar

260294@email4pr.com

813-860-9208

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voice-of-the-founding-fathers-stop-embarrassing-our-nation-301183179.html

SOURCE Voice of the Founding Fathers