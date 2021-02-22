Voice: Newsom needs to realize he is a public servant working for California residents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt M. Kleier, Guest columnist
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

As most every person in California is aware, Gavin Newsom is on the cusp to be the fourth governor in the history of the state to be recalled and the second to have it happen in two different decades. As a recent Berkeley IGS poll has indicated, his approval rating has plummeted by 18 points in the last four months and 48% disapprove of his job performance.

Although this is just one poll with perhaps some anomalies, Newsom should be majorly concerned, but he doesn’t seem to be. Noteworthy is that dissatisfaction is not confined to the Republican Party but extends across all political ideologies, including Democrats and independents.

I could easily fill up an entire newspaper with reasons as to why Newsom should be recalled but given word constraints, I’ll limit my opinion to salient reasons in two categories: (1) social and economic demise of California, and (2) gross Mismanagement.

Related to California’s social demise, this state has exhibited decline since I moved here in 2006. Popular tourist areas are no longer desirable because of the trash and filth that permeate San Francisco, and these were chronic problems during Newsom's tenure as mayor. One of the more disconcerting things I witnessed was when Occupy Wall Street converged on the Embarcadero approximately 10 years ago. It turned into a filthy experiment. Tourists were appalled and many with whom I spoke vowed never to return.

Homelessness has remarkably increased, especially in the more populated urban areas, and there is an ever-widening gap in household incomes in California.

Related to gross mismanagement, where should I begin? With respect to the Employee Development Department, unemployment benefits have been substantially delayed, people have been displaced from their residences and some have even been forced to live in their vehicles as highlighted by local investigative reports.

For the last six months, I have been unsuccessful in scheduling a specialty appointment at the DMV. Coronavirus vaccine roll-out has been abysmal, unlike other states considered by some to be “less educated and sophisticated” who have more than 16% of their general population vaccinated with at least one dose. Wildfires have decimated this state, driving up homeowners insurance premiums, including mine.

Many public schools are still closed, depriving students of enriching opportunities in the areas of academics, sports, social and specialty clubs as well as the development of talents in such areas as band, acting, chorale and journalism. Newsom’s metrics and rationales for his decision to reopen statewide outdoor dining were deceptive and dishonest.

Newsom needs to realize that he does not work in the private sector; he is a public servant working for the residents of California.

The overarching lesson to be learned is that citizens of this great state need to do serious soul-searching. Specifically and first, even though Newsom is making some amends, don’t forget the damage he has already done. Second, if you have traditionally voted the “party line,” consider other candidates of your own political party and other parties. Third, perform some introspection of your own life and evaluate whether elected leaders are looking after your best interests, if you, for instance, have school-aged children, work in the service industry or have been impacted in other ways by the pandemic.

Based on the above, the decision is clear. Recall Newsom (should it occur) and/or in 2022 elect someone to the office of governor who has self-respect and for the citizens of the great state of California.

Kurt M. Kleier
Kurt M. Kleier

Kurt M. Kleier lives in Concord, Calif. Email him at kurtk4838@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Voice: Newsom needs to realize he works for residents of California

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom recall effort closer to making ballot

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort moves closer to making the ballot as 1.1 million signatures are submitted; Recall Gavin Newsom senior adviser Randy Economy joins ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

  • Journalist Yamiche Alcindor on ‘Bringing the Hard Truth to America’

    How the PBS correspondent's steady sense of purpose helped her go toe-to-toe with Trump and demand answers for a country in crisis

  • Some unemployed Californians say they are fraud victims but bank won't unfreeze their accounts

    California's state unemployment agency is still struggling to deal with a crush of claims during the pandemic - and a staggering amount of fraud. But many unemployed Californians with legitimate claims of fraud tell CBS News they question whether the bank that supplies the debit cards which hold the unemployment funds is really investigating. Anna Werner reports.

  • The state of Texas should cover residents' huge energy bills from last week's power outages, the mayor of Houston said

    Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, and Sen. Ted Cruz said Texans shouldn't have to pay extortionate electricity bills.

  • Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed

    Maria Piparinen and other elderly residents of Ikhala were relieved when they heard that doctors were finally bringing a few doses of the coronavirus vaccine to their remote, snowy village in the Russian region of Karelia, near the border with Finland. The village of wooden houses — carved out of a dense forest of fir trees about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Finnish border and 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of St. Petersburg — is one of several in the Karelia region where Russia’s vaccination campaign has arrived in recent weeks. At one point in December, Karelia recorded a daily average of 75.7 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate in Russia as a whole, which had been averaging 18.8 recorded cases per 100,000.

  • NYC to allow Central Park ice rinks to stay open for rest of season

    "But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven," the mayor's press secretary said in a statement.

  • Mark Zuckerberg personally intervened to soften Alex Jones' Facebook ban, a report claims

    Facebook's employees wanted the ban to extend to posts supporting or praising Alex Jones, but Zuckerberg vetoed that part of it.

  • ‘Exceedingly deep convictions’: Inside Xavier Becerra’s quest for health care for immigrants

    Biden’s HHS nominee would have multiple levers to help undocumented workers obtain medical coverage.

  • News Analysis: He's their brother. They want him kicked out of Congress

    The family of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is torn apart by his extremist views

  • Calif. mother on pulling kids out of public school due to no in-person learning

    Private school enrollment spikes as parents in California opt for in-person learning for their children. Mother of 3 Sarah Hensler joins 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • Britain rolls out plan to ease lockdown despite variant; California, Texas report fewer hospitalizations: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. will likely surpass 500,000 deaths Monday. Britain unveils plan to unwind one of the world's strictest lockdowns. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Pointless infighting among progressives is becoming exhausting and harmful

    Progressives still hold grudges against each other after a contentious primary season one year ago. This is slowing down the progress they hope for.

  • Fact check: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment calls over handling of nursing home COVID-19 data

    New York politicians are criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing home data on COVID-19 deaths, and some want him impeached.

  • Bob Dole visited by Biden after announcing cancer diagnosis

    US president confirmed that 1996 Republican presidential nominee is ‘doing well’

  • Trump's DC hotel restaurant had a seven-step process for serving him a Diet Coke: report

    The first step involved a waiter "discreetly" offering a small bottle of Purell hand sanitizer to the former president, a self-described germaphobe.

  • Republicans eye federal funds to help pay Texans’ exorbitant energy bills

    State energy grid failed in deep freeze Reports spread of companies seeking to cash inTexas freeze shows how the rich use climate change to divide us A Democratic senator is calling for federal investigations into possible price gouging of natural gas after storms plunged Texas and other states into a deep freeze. Photograph: Brett Coomer/AP Texas Republicans will use federal funds to help pay exorbitant energy bills hitting ordinary Texans after a deep freeze crippled the state this week, a senior congressman said on Sunday. Millions were subject to blackouts as the cold weather overwhelmed an unprepared state grid, by design independent of federal oversight. The outages contributed to dozens of deaths and a crisis over safe access to water that continued as temperatures rose. On Saturday, Joe Biden declared a major disaster, releasing funding to help. On Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told ABC’s This Week the president was “eager to go down to Texas and show his support” but would be careful not to disrupt relief. Reports have proliferated that some Texans whose power stayed now face enormous bills, as private companies seek to capitalise. The New York Times reported one case in which a 63-year-old military veteran living on social security in the Dallas suburbs faced an electricity bill for nearly $17,000, 70 times what he would usually pay for all utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it,” Scott Willoughby told the paper, “but it’s broken me.” The Texas Republican Michael McCaul, formerly chair of the House homeland security committee, spoke to CNN’s State of the Union. “The current plans with the federal assistance bill are to help the homeowners both repair, because we have a lot of water leaks, a lot of water damage, pipes bursting, but also [pay] their electricity bills as well,” he said. Host Dana Bash challenged him, saying: “I’m hearing you say that the federal government is going to help to bail out, and to pay bills in a state which is in part in this mess because it wants to be separate from the federal government. That’s kind of rich, don’t you think?” McCaul dodged the question, saying instead Texas needed to prepare for more extreme climate events. The deep freeze, he said, was “just a preview of what to expect if the United States doesn’t confront the climate crisis head on”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, told CBS’s Face the Nation: “The bill should go to the state of Texas. When [people are] getting these exorbitant electricity bills and they’re having to pay for their homes, repair their homes, they should not have to bear the responsibility.” The Fort Worth mayor, Betsy Price, said both the state and the federal government should help. The Texas governor, Greg Abbott, called an emergency meeting of state lawmakers to discuss the problem, saying in a statement they had a responsibility to ensure Texans “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills”. On Sunday he announced measures to protect energy consumers. The disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency applied to 77 of 254 Texas counties, leading Abbott to say it should cover the whole state. Psaki said: “What happens here is the governor requested a federal disaster declaration. The president asked his team to expedite that. And Fema determined where … it should focus the immediate resources, where the counties that are hardest hit so that they can make sure they get to the people in most need. “That means not just getting people through this emergency but getting people through the recovery, people who don’t have water, don’t have heating, need a place to stay for a while, that’s what that major disaster declaration will help address, or that’s our hope.” McCaul was asked about the former Texas governor and US energy secretary Rick Perry’s widely ridiculed claim that “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business”. McCaul said: “Power sharing would have been helpful if we could have shared with other power grids.” That could not happen, he said, because the Texas grid “was set up … to be independent of federal oversight and regulations. That’s very good with things like cybersecurity, not so good when it comes to an arctic blast like this one. “In 2011, the state legislature after we had a really bad freeze came out with a bipartisan report with recommendations to the energy companies as to how to winterise our operations.” Those recommendations were not followed. “So when it happened our entire energy system was not winterized for sub-zero degree temperatures,” McCaul said. “That is what we’re going to be taking a look at, these recommendations that were made in 2011.” McCaul was also asked about efforts by prominent Democrats including Beto O’Rourke and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the former from El Paso but the latter from New York, to help ordinary Texans. Such actions stood in contrast to the behaviour of Republicans including Senator Ted Cruz, who flew to Mexico with his family rather than remain in his Houston home, a move for which he was pilloried. “I think we need to be helping as well,” McCaul said, “and we will with the federal emergency declaration that we got from the president. But I think it’s great that they’re crossing party lines to help Americans first and not just Republicans or Democrats. “… I know that some are taking heat. Like, when a crisis hits my state I’m there. I’m not going to go on some vacation. I know Mr Cruz calls it a mistake and he’s owned up to that. But I think that was a big mistake.” Cruz must recover from his political own goal. In a tweet on Sunday, he said profiting from the freeze was wrong. “No power company should get a windfall because of a natural disaster,” he said, “and Texans shouldn’t get hammered by ridiculous rate increases for last week’s energy debacle. State and local regulators should act swiftly to prevent this injustice.”

  • NY Restaurant Workers Are Finally Getting Vaccines, While Colleagues Around the Country Wait

    Even those deemed essential workers are struggling to get the shot.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Former Trump official details "grave misstep" in COVID response

    "It was the one effective, widely available tool that we had in the arsenal to deal with this...It was a grave misstep," Pottinger told "Face the Nation."

  • UK royals in TV head-to-head with Prince Harry and Meghan

    Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals will appear in a TV programme to discuss the importance of the Commonwealth on the same day that Oprah Winfrey's interview of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is aired. For almost 50 years, the royal family have attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 94-year-old monarch, who heads the association of 54 nations, will deliver a televised message as part of a programme entitled "A Celebration for Commonwealth Day", which will be broadcast on the BBC on March 7, the Abbey said.