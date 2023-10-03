Voice to Parliament: Early voting begins in historic Australian referendum

The referendum will be decided on October 14

Australia has begun early voting in a landmark referendum on enacting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

If approved, the reform would recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the country's constitution and establish a permanent body for them to advise the government.

The country has not had a successful referendum in almost 50 years.

Opinion polls had long-shown support for the proposal, but as the vote nears the No side appears to be leading.

While the majority of Australians will vote on 14 October, those who are unable to can vote at select polling centres right across the country from Tuesday.

The Voice to Parliament was recommended by a historic document in 2017 called the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Drafted by more than 250 Indigenous leaders, the statement is considered the best - though not unanimous - call to action for reforms on issues affecting First Nations Australians. It also lays out a longer process of treaty-making and truth-telling.

But the Voice proposal has become the subject of fierce debate in Australia, and a lightning rod for misinformation and racist abuse.

Its supporters say it will lead to better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who face lower life expectancy, and disproportionately poorer health and education outcomes than other Australians.

But those against it argue - among other things - that the Voice is a largely symbolic gesture which will fail to enact change, and that it could undermine Australia's existing government structures.

For the referendum to succeed, a majority of Australians need to vote yes, but there also needs to be majority support in at least four of Australia's six states.

The composition, functions and powers of the body, whose advice would not be binding, would then be designed and debated by the parliament.

Recent polling has shown a steady - yet dramatic - decline in public support for the Voice, but one poll on Tuesday showed the Yes side making ground for the first time in months.

Australia last held a referendum in 1999, when it rejected the opportunity to become a republic.

Only eight of Australia's 44 referendums have been successful - the most recent in 1977 - and none have passed without bipartisan support.