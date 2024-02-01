Voice of the People: Conspiracy theories about 'stolen' 2020 election are dangerous

Some conspiracy theories are too dangerous

Ouch! The new head of the Polk Republicans believes that the 2020 election was stolen. He has done “research” on the subject.

Did that include reading the court findings on even one of the 62 election lawsuits that Trump’s attorneys lost? Did he read Fox’s response when they settled the case brought by Dominion Voting Machines? Can he cite one primary, verifiable source of voter fraud that would have changed an election outcome anywhere in the U.S., or does he just have theories based second-hand stories or what he knows about computers?

Some conspiracy theories are harmless. like say, Elvis or JFK being alive and well. But the integrity of our election process is too fundamental to our democracy to ignore unfounded threats upon it. These election deniers need to put up concrete evidence of fraud or quit spouting cockamamie scenarios!

Nancy Simmons, Winter Haven

Voice of the People: (Jan. 21): Give teachers a fair shake in Florida's retirement system

Refusing to expand Medicaid is spiteful

The cruelty and indifference that cause Republican politicians in Tallahassee callously to deny 2.5 million Floridians of needed health care is stunning. [Medicaid expansion still a no, GOP continue stiff-arm of key part of Obamacare, 1/16/2024.]

There is history within the GOP that helps to explain this cruelty. The New Deal wiped out the existing oligarchies (wealth in the hands of the few) responsible for the Great Depression and created a middle class. This started to change in the 1950s and 1960s. The pushback by the wealthy started right away.

Goldwater and Reagan used the same arguments, that there are makers and takers (welfare queens, for example.) Takers just want handouts. Giving handouts means taking from those who are self-reliant. Allowing these unworthy takers power (so the belief goes) will create chaos and the end of democracy and personal liberty. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner parrots this argument as to why the Republican politicians will not vote for Medicaid expansion in Florida. In the process, the Republican politicians have helped the wealthy to run up the federal debt to $34 trillion through massive tax cuts. These people are the real threat to democracy.

Richard Sutherland, Lakeland

Voice of the People (Dec. 31): Trump loss in Colorado Supreme Court a sign of a bigger problem

Auto insurance heartache

I received my auto insurance bill today. It has doubled in cost in less than a year's time. I have not any claims or speeding tickets or any other action to cause my insurance cost to go up.

What I do know though is the commercials on television for insurance companies feature athletes and coaches who are multi-millionaires who earn millions of dollars a year to play sports.

My question is this, is my rate going up more so we can pay these multi millionaires? Or are the athletes and coaches giving their time and talent out of the goodness of hearts to promote insurance companies? I call this greed. Why does a person who makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year feel the need to do tv ads?

Insurance companies must really be raking in the cash if they can afford to shell out money for these ads. I am afraid to look at the cost of a bottle dandruff shampoo.

Kathy Lonsfoote, Lakeland

Want to contribute

Send letters to the editor to voice@theledger.com, or Voice of the People, P.O. Box 408, Lakeland, FL, 33802. Submit on the website at http://tinyurl.com/28hnh3xj, or go to TheLedger.com, click on the menu arrow at the top of the website and click Submit a Letter.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Voice: 2020 election deniers need to put up or shut up