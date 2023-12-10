Voice of the people: December 10 2023

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina were at the third GOP primary debate on Nov. 8. in Miami.

DeSantis presidential bid "absolute joke"

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis’ performance on the national level has been abysmal, and that’s putting it mildly.

His presidential campaign has been an absolute joke, as is he, in my opinion. Many think his arrogance, quirky behavior and awkwardness are the reasons why Americans are rejecting him. Instead, I believe residents of other states across our country don’t want their state to mimic Florida.

They pity Floridians under DeSantis’ authoritarian regime. Many can’t fathom a Governor who does absolutely nothing to help his citizens combat Florida’s outrageous homeowners’ insurance rates. They see how he attacks and treats already marginalized human beings like migrants and the LGBTQ+ community; they hear his disdain for science and history, and they want no part of him.

American parents living outside Florida want their children to be able to receive a public education that makes them well-equipped to compete in today’s global market, not hide them from the truth and reality.

Ron DeSantis’ big miscalculation in running for President was thinking the rest of the country wants to emulate Florida. They don’t. They have no interest in living in an oppressed state now known for its lack of intelligence, bigotry, and hatred.

Gary Hoover, Lakeland

Congress not engaged in meaningful governance

Middle class Americans are still paying federal taxes but is the history, culture and heritage that gave birth to this great nation being honestly represented by federal and state politicians?

Current and past administrations with Congress have not addressed meaningful and honest governing of our country. They have missed, ignored, and fumbled many issues and concerns.

Consider America's failing economy, healthcare, and national security crisis. Serious concerns include immigration growth and assimilation, terrorism, crime, drugs, our federal budget, $33 trillion plus national debt, rebuilding/repairing our nation's infrastructure, securing energy independence and upgrading and strengthening our military.

President Donald Trump promised in 2016 to Make America Great Again by addressing these failing Socialist issues. His dream has been stonewalled by a partisan congress, anti-American left-wing distractions and an unreliable news media.

It's time Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives conducts investigations that ensure our American "legal system" prevails and drains these socialist swamps while strengthening our taxpaying citizens' Capitalist free market constitutional republic.

Answer the call American citizens! November 2024- Vote for Donald J. Trump to return the USA back to a superpower once again supporting Liberty, Freedom, and Justice for all. GOD BLESS OUR VETERANS!

Walt Back, Lakeland

Supporting Trump: 'Wonders never cease to amaze'

The Republican radical right can spin it however they like. They can perform all the mental gymnastics they want to fit their desired narrative.

They can kowtow, contort, condone, normalize, rationalize, deflect, distort, conspire, and criticize. The facts will still remain the same. In his youth Donald Trump requested and was issued five military draft deferments, thus avoiding any military service. Companies he owned filed for bankruptcy six times. He’s been married three times. He was impeached twice during his presidency. He lost the 2020 presidential election’s popular and electoral college votes, “by a landslide.” A jury found him liable for sexual abuse of a woman. He currently faces a total of 91 criminal charges, which include 44 federal and 47 state charges, all of them felonies. He is currently free on bail in four separate jurisdictions.

If he were not the consummate con artist and grifter that he's proven to be, no decent human being would want anything to do with a person like him. You can’t help but ask yourself: what’s missing in these people’s lives and how did they ever get sucked into pledging their unconditional fealty to him over country? Wonders never cease to amaze.

Michael Schwam, Lakeland

Realities of climate change getting harder to ignore

It gets tedious, doesn't it, to hear more and more warnings from scientists about climate change.

The information overload may make some folks tune out in frustration. But hard as it maybe, the mounting evidence from so many different studies from so many people around the world is going to be harder to ignore. There's a new one from the UN that said greenhouse gases are INCREASING 9 % when they have to DECREASE 43% to keep global temperatures from rising above pre-industrial levels.

Another one from several federal agencies said that weather disasters which used to strike a few times a YEAR in the 1980s and now occur a few times a WEEK. If you find it hard to relate to disasters that luckily missed you, ask yourself is this where we want our tax dollars to go?

Politicians have the most power to implement change, but of course in Florida they're oblivious to anyone who isn't a big business lobbyist with lots of money to toss around. These are the ones we have to vote out of office next year because our lives depend on it and we're all running out of time.

Judy Haberek, Polk City

