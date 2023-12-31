Voice of the people: December 31 2023

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the Colorado U.S. President ballot because he violated Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, upholding the factual findings of the lower court and overturning the decision that the 14th Amendment does not apply to a U.S. President. (Nation & World, 12/20/2023, Trump DQ's in Colorado.)

Trump has vowed to appeal the decision immediately to the U.S. Supreme Court. Either way the U.S. Supreme Court rules, Trump loses.

If the court rules that Trump is ineligible, Trump is relegated to the dust bin of history. If the Supreme Court rules that a U.S. President is not answerable to the U.S., Biden need not leave office if he is defeated at the polls.

Richard Sutherland, J.D., Lakeland

Diversity in government is important

Ensuring diversity in government is crucial for upholding the values of our constitution within city, county, and state representations. The City Commissions, County Commissions, State Delegations, the United States House of Representatives, and the United States Senate should reflect the rich culture of our nation, including minorities and African Americans. Their presence is essential for well-rounded decision-making and effective political leadership.

Recently, Winter Haven, Florida, demonstrated positive change by electing its second African American City Commissioner, enhancing representation on the Winter Haven City Commission. However, a gap exists in Lakeland, the largest city in Polk County, Florida. Currently, the Lakeland City Commission lacks African American representation.

To address this disparity, it's imperative for Lakeland to actively pursue measures that promote diversity in local politics. Encouraging open dialogue, fostering community engagement, and supporting diverse candidates are crucial steps toward breaking the cycle of underrepresentation. By embracing inclusivity, Lakeland can cultivate a political landscape that better serves the interests of all its citizens. Let's work together to create a more inclusive and representative political environment for the benefit of Lakeland, Florida, and its diverse population.

Shandale Terrell Ed.D., Lakeland

Donald Trump is right

Friedrich Trump, the grandfather of Donald Trump illegally entered the United States in October of 1885. Trump is the grandson, of immigrants: German on his father’s side, and Scottish on his mother’s. (history.com).

In a campaign speech in Waterloo, Iowa, he said that immigrants are “destroying the blood of our country, they’re destroying the fabric of our country.” Our Ex President-Donald Trump hit the nail on the head.

Farrokh Ollia, Lakeland

Location of new emergency room could be problematic for some

On the one hand, I was pleased to hear that we will have more emergency room facilities on the north side ("Orlando Health to build freestanding ER in North Lakeland off I-4 next year", December 20). But has anyone looked at a map?

Anyone living west of Kathleen Rd can and probably will have trouble getting to any of these facilities due to the fact that we have to cross the railroad tracks that run next to Kathleen.

Trains utilize those tracks multiple times a day, blocking all west-to-east traffic on Sleepy Hill, Knights Station, Fairbanks, etc. To avoid these road blockages, residents would have to make their way down to Memorial to cross these busy tracks and then work back north to these new (and existing) facilities.

I think it is time for city planners, in conjunction with emergency service providers, to take a look at this growing section of the city and come up with a course to eliminate this potentially fatal issue.

David Kirk, Lakeland

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Voice of the people: December 31 2023