Voice of the people: DeSantis plays political theater at the expense of kids

I am a Lakeland resident and want to point out the hypocrisy of our governor, Ron DeSantis. The cringe-worthy scene played out at USF where DeSantis shamed and bullied high school students for wearing masks was in direct conflict with his “year of the parent” policy.

The fact that the governor did not for one second consider the parents were probably the ones directing their children to wear masks is inexcusable and shows the governor is only interested in political theater.

Gov. DeSantis needs to spend more time enacting policy which actually benefits his constituents rather than the revenge policy he consumes himself with.

A good suggestion is to veto bill 741, which will kill the solar industry in Florida. Vetoing bill 741 would allow low- and middle-income families to exercise their freedom to choose how they would like to power their homes.

Are we the freest state in the country or are we the state that bows to the greed of big energy and their never ending rate increases?

Cary Ince, Lakeland

I picture Vladimir Putin sitting before a TV, smiling as he watches elderly people stumbling, women carrying babies while holding the hands of children as they run for their lives from Russian bombs dropping on Ukraine. They walk across rubble of fallen buildings, they step on planks of makeshift bridges over streams. Pregnant women, badly injured in a demolished hospital, are carried away on stretchers. A family lies dead, shot in a “safe zone.” The suffering people can’t understand why. Anxious nations of the world fret. Too much resistance by Ukraine or NATO might anger the attacker while he thinks up new ways to kill. Negotiate, they say.

This tyrant does what he wants. Putin has no need to negotiate. Without significant opposition, he’ll continue to blow up Ukraine, mow down its brave people, and possess their country. He’ll shrug off outrage from the world. He will have met his goal. Who’s next?

Meanwhile, we at home watch the same pictures. We feel anger, wear blue and yellow, and know it’s not enough. Though we can’t ignore chemical or nuclear threats, will we continue to bow to this? If we don’t resist boldly - and soon - Putin’s rampages won’t stop.

Jean Duhon Hanson, Dundee

