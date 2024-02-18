Voice of the People (Feb. 18, 2024): Teens don't need to work more than 40 hours a week

A new bill that has passed the Florida House would allow teenagers in the state to work more than 40 hours a week during school.

Teens don't need to work more than 40 hours

An article in The Ledger on Page 2A on Feb. 4, written by Ana Goni, states: "Bill that lets teens work over 40 hours a week passes Fla. House."

I don't know how a bill like this could ever pass. Students get up, eat breakfast, get dressed and go to school. Probably 1.5 hours have passed. They will spend approximately six hours in school. Now 7.5 hours have passed. Friday afternoon 35.5 hours has passed.

If they spent just 16 hours working on Saturday and Sunday that will total 51 hours. When would teenagers have any time to do homework, help with chores at home, participate in any school extra curricular activities?

Dorothy Costine Sawyer, Lakeland

Fix Florida’s problems

I am a Florida taxpayer with a reasonable expectation that my tax dollars will stay in Florida. However, our governor thinks it is more important to spend my money sending troops to protect the Texas border.

Floridians need our tax dollars to be used fixing Florida’s problems — to protect us. We have an extremely high cost of living and radically expensive homeowner insurance is causing citizens to lose their homes. Our public schools are seriously underfunded; our appalling shortage of affordable housing is leading to an unprecedented rise in homelessness.

I want my money as well as that of other Florida taxpayers to stay in our state to solve our problems and help our citizens.

Bernice S. Warren, Bartow

When are they fixing I-4 and U.S. 27?

I have a question for the Florida Department of Transportation. Are there any plans to reduce the congestion on I-4 at the Highway 27 interchange?

Please tell us what is being done. How about putting lane dividers between the right lane and the other two lanes, two miles before the interchange and two miles after the interchange. This would allow the center lane and left lane to travel along at 65, since cars will not be changing lanes as often.

Any help would be appreciated. Imagine if former Gov. (Rick) Scott had taken $2 billion from the federal government to build a bullet train between Tampa and Orlando. I am guessing that train may be running at this time or in the near future.

David Molloy, Bartow

