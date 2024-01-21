Voice of the People: Give teachers a fair shake in Florida's retirement system

Give teachers a fair shake in the retirement system

The Florida State Legislature is considering changes to FRS, the Florida Retirement System.

In the fiscal year ending July 2022, the Polk County contribution toward a teacher retirement was on average $6,770 or 13.82% of their salary. For school board members, it was $23,680 or 52.42%. For the Superintendent it was a total of $107,130 or 42.02% (FRS $81,630 or 32.01% plus second retirement $25,500 or 10%).

The contribution rate for Governor was 66.73%. For decades, Polk County pay for teachers increased far less than inflation while for all senior management positions, board members and the superintendent it was greater.

Adjusted for inflation, a teacher in 2022 with 16 years’ experience made $18,580 less than a teacher with the same experience in 1976 while the deputy superintendent in 2022 made $42,226 more than the deputy superintendent in 1976.

Florida teachers receive the lowest FRS pension benefit rate and have the 48th lowest teacher pay in America. If Governor DeSantis is not willing to require FRS to have the same employer contribution and benefit rate for all members except those in positions of high risk with no opt-out to “special plans,” Congress should pass legislation requiring these provisions for pension plans to qualify for tax deferred status.

Victor Chandler, Eagle Lake

Supporting Trump is a reflection character

When a person supports Donald Trump, their support reflects their own character, moral compass, ethics, and integrity. It speaks volumes about the supporter’s concern for human decency and their true religious commitment and beliefs on how human beings should interact with other human beings.

If the statement above offends any reader, I suggest they ask themself one simple question: If my support reflects my own character, moral compass, ethics, integrity and vision on how a human should interact with another human, why am I offended?

Michael Schwam, Lakeland

'Transformation of America' isn't working

Where's our nation's helpful supportive political leadership? Is America's middleclass taxpaying citizen's security and wealth being destroyed?

Are all the liberal changes working for American taxpaying citizens? Did Obama and Biden's socialist eight-year administration's "Transformation of America" help national security and middle-class taxpaying citizens?

Since 2020, the Biden/ Harris administration has continued the "Transformation of America." Does increasing national debt, ignoring immigration laws, open borders and sanctuary cities help national security and taxpaying middle-class working citizens?

Heartbreaking concerns include many citizens losing their jobs, homes and businesses while thousands are getting sick and dying as our healthcare professionals struggle to control/eliminate this corona virus pandemic.

Citizens unite. Stand strong to stop the craziness in Washington and get America's energy independence and money-making economy back working again. We don't need our government telling us what to drive and what to buy. Hopefully, the future will see our country united with freedom, liberty and justice for all.

Americans, we have a choice in November 2024. So, what will it be? Socialism, Communism, Marxism, or our Founding Fathers’ centuries-old Free Market Capitalist Constitutional Republic? Vote Donald J. Trump and help drain these corrupt Socialist and political news media swamps.

Walt Back, Lakeland

