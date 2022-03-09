Voices: Has Biden’s rejection of MiG-29 fighter jets lost the war against Russia?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean O'Grady
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
It is a depressing thought that such a golden opportunity is being tossed away (AP)
It is a depressing thought that such a golden opportunity is being tossed away (AP)

Is this the moment when Joe Biden lost the war against Russia? The moment when Poland’s MiG-29 fighter jets, delivered indirectly via the US to gallant Ukraine, could have made the vital though marginal difference between peace and war, between subjugation and freedom in Ukraine?

It is a depressing thought that such a golden opportunity is being tossed away because… well, because it might upset the Russians and cause a third world war? But it wouldn’t, because the Russians know they’d lose, and for that reason a third world war wouldn’t happen.

It is the seemingly forgotten doctrine of collective security and nuclear deterrence that has kept the west safe since the end of the Second World War. President Biden, a dedicated Atlanticist, seems to have mislaid his old Cold War instincts.

If we do not want Russia eternally threatening its neighbours with war, and the rest of the world (and the planet itself) with its nuclear arsenal, then we have to stop Vladimir Putin at the earliest opportunity. We cannot just say “you can have Ukraine, but not another inch” – because he knows we don’t mean it.

If America won’t lead the west in this resistance, and fight for Ukraine, why would they fight for Estonia, Poland… or Germany even? The answer that they are all Nato members means nothing if the calculus is that America doesn’t wish to be involved in foreign wars and has turned isolationist. If Putin miscalculates, and America really is willing to fight for Poland, then we will end up with a third world war anyway.

President Zelensky was smart and considerate enough to quote Churchill back to the British parliament in his video appearance from Kyiv. His armed forces, as is widely acknowledged outside the Kremlin (and possibly, quietly, in some corners there), have performed far better than expected, and slowed the Russian advance. In the Putin plan, Ukraine should have been occupied and pacified by now, a puppet government installed, the apparatus of a police state organised and just a little mopping up of “Nazi” elements required before the “liberation” of the Ukrainian people was complete.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

It has not turned out that way. Ukraine has stood up for itself. It is not unlike the position Britain occupied in its darkest hour, when few expected it to survive, and Churchill half-anticipated invasion with his “fighting on the beaches” speech that Zelensky echoed.

Well, Zelensky should have used another famous rallying call made by Winston Churchill to President Roosevelt in February 1941, before Pearl Harbour, and before America and the USSR joined the war – when Britain stood alone. “We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle, nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”

It was what America did for the British under the lend-lease schemes, which loaned the British money to buy American kit immediately, in effect making America the “arsenal of democracy”, without committing troops, or declaring war. It was a very different world, obviously – a non-nuclear one – but the principle of maximum support short of formal hostilities and direct deployment of your own armed forces was and is a sound one for nations resisting aggressors. Indeed, Nato members have done as much with their plentiful shipments of stingers, anti-aircraft guns and rocket propelled grenades, and, we assume, much intelligence.

As in 1940 and 1941, a way can be found to help the Ukrainians, and if they need a few old MiG-29 jets to neutralise that sitting duck of a Russian armed column, then please, President Biden, let them finish the job.

Recommended Stories

  • Poland ready to place all its MIG-29 jets at the disposal of the U.S

    Poland is ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the U.S., Poland's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • U.S. rejects Poland fighter jet offer for Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S. rejected a surprise offer from its NATO ally Poland on Tuesday to transfer fighter jets to an American base in Germany, in the hopes of bolstering Ukraine’s air force. Washington turned down Poland’s foreign ministry after it had announced it was ready to deploy its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States. Warsaw also urged other members of the NATO alliance to do the same. Victoria Nuland, a top U.S. diplomat, said the Polish proposal caught Washington by surprise. She told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "To my knowledge, it wasn't pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us.” The U.S. has sought to speed weapons deliveries to Ukraine, but the Pentagon said flying NATO combat aircraft into the war zone “raises serious concerns” for the entire alliance. That’s what Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday. He responded to Poland’s offer on Twitter saying, “It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.” Russia warned this week that countries offering airfields to Ukraine may be considered a declaration of war. NATO has said it does not want direct conflict with Russia and the White House has ruled out sending troops into Ukraine to fight. However, the U.S. military announced it would reposition forces to Poland proactively to counter any threat to NATO allies.

  • Britney Spears says she’s planning on ‘having babies’ in Polynesia

    The singer and performer is currently on holiday with her fiance Sam Asghari

  • Five ways for investors to make the most out of capital gains tax exemptions

    As capital gains tax bills are set to jump, tax experts are urging people to make full use of this year’s CGT allowances, before the April 5 deadline.

  • Sewell man admits sending threatening texts to Black family

    Michael Marotta accused of sending anonymous text message that told a Black family to 'eat my bullets'

  • Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities -reports

    Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported. But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past. Civilians leaving the cities of Kyiv, Chernigov and Kharkiv would travel to Russia, some via Belarus, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by a Russian committee charged with humanitarian coordination in Ukraine.

  • UK doubling troops in Estonia as tanks and armoured vehicles sent to bolster Nato while war rages

    Military equipment spotted near Estonia capital, Tallinn

  • C$ rebounds from 2-1/2-month low as safe-haven demand slows

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the sell-off in global equity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine paused and the price of oil pulled back from a 14-year high. "The flow of capital into defensive havens and commodities appears to be backing off a bit," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Oil is one of Canada's major exports, but the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation.

  • Big Ten men's basketball postseason awards: Five Purdue players honored

    Five Purdue players were honored by the Big Ten on Tuesday when the league announced its postseason awards

  • 'Your friend Putin': Salvini confronted during border visit

    The mayor of a Polish town bordering Ukraine publicly called out the leader of Italy’s right-wing League party for his pro-Kremlin views on Tuesday, derisively calling Matteo Salvini a “friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Przemysl Mayor Wojciech Bakun challenged Salvini during a news conference at the train station in Przemysl, where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. The mayor pulled a T-shirt from his jacket showing Putin's face and the words: “Army of Russia.”

  • Putin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning

    Vladimir Putin's plan to seize Ukraine's capital in the first two days of Russia's invasion has been a complete failure, thrown off course by a fierce Ukrainian resistance, poor planning and a series of profound miscalculations.Why it matters: An isolated and angry Putin is expected to double down on his brutality as the war in Ukraine drags on for weeks, months or even years, according to top U.S. intelligence officials. It could be his undoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Russia surpasses Iran to become world's most sanctioned country

    Russia is now the world's most sanctioned country, after other nations responded to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine with sanctions.By the numbers: Russia has faced 2,778 new sanctions in just under two weeks, according to the Castellum.AI dashboard, which tracks sanctions against Russia. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRussia faced 2,754 sanctions before Feb. 22, making it the second-most sanctioned country in the world behin

  • 'In 3 years, I've lost 2 houses': Florida families watch as wildfires destroy their homes

    Florida families share their stories of losing their homes in a wildfire raging in Florida's Panhandle.

  • Mike Pence is targeting swing district Democrats with a $10 million ad buy days after snubbing Trump to donors

    "We need Congress to stand up to Putin," said Pence. He told donors last week there's "no room in this party for apologists for Putin."

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Two children among 21 dead in air strike on Sumy

    Evacuations of Sumy, Irpin, Mariupol under way Two million refugees fled: UN Five key developments in your lunchtime briefing Vladimir Putin sets out his key demands to halt invasion Ukraine's revenge on Russian warship that attacked Snake Island Second Russian general killed on the battlefield Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • House committee accuses Amazon of possible criminal obstruction of Congress

    House committee accuses Amazon of possible criminal obstruction of Congress

  • Milwaukee police are investigating after several stolen cars were recovered from a north side lot

    Police said the owner of a stolen vehicle located their car in a lot on North 31st Street after receiving a letter that it had been towed.

  • Capitol rioter's Trump-focused defense: 'People say outrageous things,' including the former president.

    "People say outrageous things," a Capitol rioter's defense lawyer argued, pointing to Donald Trump's "fight like hell" speech on January 6.

  • 5 new sanctions the U.S. may slap on Russia for its war with Ukraine

    The West has many more actions it could take against Russia for its war on Ukraine, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Chevy's First Electric SS Model Is on the Way

    Chevy's first electric SS model Is on the way, but it's probably not the one you're hoping for. It is the 2024 Blazer EV SS.