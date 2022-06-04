Voices of Faith: You are not alone in your demand for justice in wake of gun violence

Rev. Chris McCreight

Within the Gospel of Luke, there is a parable referred to as the “Widow and the Unjust Judge” (Luke 18.1-8). The story is a conflict of process between a judge “who neither feared God nor had respect for people” and a widow who is seeking “justice against (her) opponent.” From the very beginning, the contrast between the two is made explicit. The judge is in a privileged position due to his office, and this particular judge has no concern for job security, no fear of reprisal from the public, and no concern for his own integrity. He is corrupt beyond measure and protected by the power that has placed him in this particular position. The widow’s status is made known by her identity — a vulnerable position that emerges with the death of her beloved; and this widow’s suffering continues as she has now endured theft and/or injury from an opponent. The distance between them is as great as it can be.

Voices of Faith: Prayer without action is meaningless in wake of Texas school mass shooting

Voices of Faith: Love requires prayers and action not just thoughts and prayers

Yet, the widow knows that she has been wronged and knows that she is worthy of this justice and she knows that this justice can only be granted in the court of this particular judge … so she goes to the judge with the demand, “Grant me justice.” The judge refuses. The widow, deterred though not defeated, returns the next day to reissue her demand, “Grant me justice.” The judge refuses again. And then, the widow returns the next day. The pattern continues day after day: she arrives and makes her demand, and he denies it because it is of no concern to him. Day after day, week after week, month after month. And then one day, the judge has a thought, “Though I have no fear of God and no respect for anyone, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will grant her justice, so that she may not wear me out by continually coming.”

The parable is a contrast between the nature of a judge within the particular context of Jesus’ disciples (occupational forces with a duty to Rome) and the nature of God. Jesus is recasting an image of God from one of a powerful, yet careless, judge to one of loving parent, and this is one of many parables utilized to re-imagine and better relate to the holy. But as Jesus was always concerned with justice in society (“thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven…”), it is also a lesson of encouragement for the pursuit of justice within corrupt times and for what appear to be lost causes.

Story continues

I, too, am pained by the amount of gun violence within our nation and community. Buffalo, Uvalde, Windham. I, too, am more pained by a sense of powerlessness to affect any change that may help create even a slightly less violent community. Money and gerrymandering have insulated many legislators; idolatry and cynicism have made many not only callous, but defiant with a desire to proceed further into this hellish landscape. There is more than one unjust judge that stands between the grieving and justice. And yet, there is encouragement that may be found.

You are not alone in this demand for justice. We know that this current reality is not the only reality possible for us all. We know that we — and particularly our children — are worthy of the justice we demand and the pursuit of it. Although it is clear to the world, resolution will not come after showing up just one day; it will require persistence. Day after day; week after week; month after month; year after year.

May there emerge within every suffering heart a steady pulse of resistance and resilience. May there be a spirit to persevere and to bother the unjust judges who have no concern for the public or their own integrity until they grant the justice they are responsible for. And may you know that the presence of the holy accompanies you and every one of God’s children in the pursuit and demands of justice.

Rev. Chris McCreight is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and currently serves as minister of the Hiram Christian Church and chaplain of Hiram College. He is on Twitter @revmccreight.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Voices of Faith: You are not alone in your demand for justice