Voices: Putin’s nuclear threat shows just how badly things are going for him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean O'Grady
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Putin has made Russia, on his terms, far less secure (AP)
Putin has made Russia, on his terms, far less secure (AP)

The thing to remember about nuclear weapons is that you can’t use them. But the threat of you using them frightens people into doing what you want them to do. Except, of course, if those other people also have nuclear weapons, indeed more of them, and at least a partial "nuclear umbrella".

That is basically why we needn’t worry too much about Vladimir Putin’s menacing move to up Russia’s nuclear readiness, as if he’s about to wipe Chicago, Paris or possibly Nottingham from the face of the earth, seeing as they are all apparently scheduled targets on the Kremlin’s hit list.

It’s called MAD – mutually assured destruction – and we lived, happily but occasionally nervously, under its sway for most of the Cold War.

Crises came and went – Cuba in 1962, the secret Russo-Chinese border war of 1969, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 – but the world wasn’t destroyed by nukes. In those tense years, there was a serious branch of study among spooks, academics, journalists and foreign policy analysts called “Kremlinology”. Obscure CPSU (Communist Party of the Soviet Union, of which Vlad the Invader was once a member) newspapers and appointment lists were scanned to see which faction of the politburo, which was gaining power.

It was essential because there were obviously no elections, the Russians were good at counterespionage, there was no free press and everything was opaque. So you had to read the clues. Who were the latest “candidate members” of the politburo promoted to full membership? Which republic or city did they come from? Who was given the special honour of standing next to the general secretary at the annual Red Square military parade? Why has the foreign minister been sent to run a power station in Turkmenistan? Why has that ex-KGB man been sent to the ministry of defence? It was how a few sharp eyed observers spotted the rise of Mikhail Gorbachev, the minister of agriculture.

It’s much the same these days, and the signs are that Putin’s power is waning, just as his attack on Ukraine is failing. Putin has asked for peace talks with the Ukrainians without prior conditions. The rouble is tanking and the unexpectedly strong western sanctions are biting. Some prominent former ministers, military personnel and figures in popular culture are tweeting coded and not-so-coded criticisms. Unlike in Soviet times, we also have some better idea of public opinion from the demonstrations. We should never forget that Putin is nowhere as popular as he likes us to think he is, and that he rigs elections.

His war is a failure in its most basic aims – to reestablish the historic closeness of Russia and Ukraine, and to weaken Nato and make it "retreat" back to 1997 borders. What he has won is the undying hatred of the Ukrainian people – which matters to the Russian people in the way Afghan or East German public opinion did not – plus American missiles on his borders and the Germans cancelling the gas deal and reversing their habitual pacifism. In short, although Nato has no desire to invade Russia, Putin has made Russia, on his terms, far less secure. Even the Chinese have signalled their queasiness. It’s a disaster. Putin has messed up.

All he’s got left are the nukes. Of course, he could use battlefield “baby nukes” or proper big nukes on Ukrainian cities, or just flatten them with non-nuclear cruise missiles and thermobaric bombs, but that would merely increase Russia’s isolation, somewhat devalue the “prize” of "liberating" Ukraine and probably provoke a revolution against him.

Like one of his unfortunate tanks lodged in the Ukrainian mud, Putin is rather stuck. If he retreats, he loses face, though he could get to keep his "people’s republics”. If he presses on, he can only win by destroying the thing – Ukraine – he professes to love. He has united the west against him.

Putin has a few levers of power – bagasse and natural resources, a huge army, cyberwar capability and nuclear weapons, and he has misplayed them all. He has also laid bare the vast discrepancy in brute economic power between Russia, basically a source of raw materials with a GDP the size of Italy, and the combined US, EU and the rest of the west. What a bear trap he has made for himself.

The peace talks offer his best chance for Putin to cut his losses, declare victory and go home. He can claim that his "special operation" (what a fine euphemism for "total balls-up" that will make) has succeeded in driving the Nazis out of the two "People’s Republics" and he has made sure Ukraine doesn’t join Nato or the EU (which it wasn’t going to do in reality anyhow).

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The west will then lift the sanctions, or most of them (the money laundering stuff would be useful to keep), Aeroflot can fly to Brussels again, the killing can stop and the nuclear toys can be put back in the box. The really smart thing for the west and Ukraine to do now would be to press home the advantage gained through Ukrainian bravery and the stunning success of the lightning economic war, and get Putin out of Crimea.

That may be too much to ask for, I guess; Joe Biden and the EU don’t have the nerve for it. Still, the important point for the future stands: the EU and US are economic superpowers, and Russia is not, and if it cannot rely on China to pay the bills, it will be humiliated in any economic war.

Why in earth did Putin invade Ukraine? He spotted a moment of Western weakness – new and untried leaders, failure in Kabul, post-Covid distractions. He gambled, but he did so for a particular personal reason.

It seems to me that, at 69 years of age, Putin was getting concerned about his "legacy". After all his years in power, he doesn’t have that much to show for it, frankly. Annexing Ukraine, or least reattaching it via a puppet regime, would have been a crowning achievement comparable to his illustrious predecessors. He might even have brought the Baltic Republics, Finland and Moldova back into the Russian "sphere".

That dream has now gone, but at least when President Putin celebrates his own personal Platinum Jubilee on 7 October, he’ll still be in power, and not six foot under or running a power station in Siberia. His comrades in the Kremlin will bake him a cake, maybe shaped like Crimea, and present it to him on a very, very long table, not because they’re scared of him or Covid, but because they don’t want to be associated with a loser.

I’d like some modern-day Kremlinologist to tell me who’s going to succeed Putin, because he’ll be gone by this time next year, and the world should be a safer place.

Recommended Stories

  • New York man wins $10M lottery for the second time in 3 years

    A New York man defied lottery odds after winning $10 million from a scratch-off game, and it's the second time in three years he has won it.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    Russian markets took a hit after Western countries stepped up sanctions in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. In response, President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday. At 1240 GMT the rouble was trading at 98 to the U.S. dollar, down 18% from Friday's close, and at 100.10 per euro, 7.6% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade.

  • Radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv hit by airstrike, Ukraine officials say

    Russian bombs struck a radioactive waste burial facility near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Sunday morning. The organization stressed that there was no threat of radiation from people outside of the protection zone that surrounds the burial site.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • GOP senator dodges question over whether Trump should condemn Putin

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, dodged questioning on Saturday regarding whether former President Trump should condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.In a brief interview with CBS News's Robert Costa at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Scott was asked if Trump, who is scheduled to speak later Saturday, should condemn Putin."Well, clearly, we all ought to be...

  • US imposes sanctions on Russian central bank

    The Treasury Department on Monday banned transactions with the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian foreign investment fund, imposing strict financial sanctions on a Russian economy already in free fall. The new penalties effectively cut the Russian central bank from the U.S. dollar and severely limit Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to dampen the blow of previous sanctions. U.S. individuals and businesses are now unable to make any...

  • Russia-Ukraine invasion Milwaukee protest

    Protesters in Milwaukee gathered downtown Sunday to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • It's time for Russia to retreat from Ukraine. And make a change at the top.

    Kremlin policymakers should be discussing how to engineer a face-saving retreat, or perhaps consider high-level changes in their own government.

  • President Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

    President Biden has nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.

  • Ukraine conflict: Russia doubles interest rate after rouble slumps

    The Russian currency plummets to a record low against the US dollar after Western countries imposed new sanctions.

  • State closes embassy in Belarus, allows US diplomats to leave Russia

    The State Department said Monday it has suspended operations at its embassy in Belarus and authorized U.S. diplomats at the embassy in Russia to leave voluntarily.

  • Some Russians speak out against war in Ukraine

    As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, some Russians are protesting against the military action. Over 3,000 people have been detained at protests since Thursday. Mary Illyushina reports from Moscow.

  • Panasonic to begin mass producing new Tesla battery by end-March 2024

    Panasonic Corp said on Monday it will begin mass production of a new lithium-ion battery for Tesla Inc before the end of March 2024 at a plant in Japan. Unveiled by the Japanese company in October, the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery is around five times bigger than those currently supplied to Tesla, meaning the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker will be able to lower production costs. The new powerpack is also expected to improve vehicle range, which could help Tesla lure more drivers to EVs.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

    As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.

  • Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • World's largest cargo aircraft was destroyed during a Russian attack on an airfield, Ukrainian minister says

    Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.

  • State police union shares video of tractor-trailer crashing into Charles River in Massachusetts

    The State Police Association of Massachusetts is sharing video that shows a tractor-trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, crashing into the Charles River.

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now