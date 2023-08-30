Melanie Bugara holds her grandson Hunner, 3, during the second annual Praise Team Concert on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in the Caboose parking lot in Downtown Alliance.

Alliance-area churches united their voices in songs of faith Saturday night at the downtown Caboose parking lot. At least four churches’ music groups were part of the second annual Praise Team Concert in the evening of Aug. 26. The event, organized by the Alliance of Churches and Alliance Chamber of Commerce, also included family fun and refreshments. Praise teams featured were from Alliance First Assembly of God, Grace Community Church, Alliance Christian Center and Alliance Friends Church. Pastor Jonathan Truax of Science Hill Community Church in Alliance organized the event.

The Grace Community Church praise team performs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the second annual Praise Team Concert in the Caboose parking lot in Alliance.

Audience members celebrated their faith Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, during the second annual Praise Team Concert held in the Caboose parking lot in Downtown Alliance.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Voices raised in praise lift Alliance concert event