Voices: Suella Braverman as our next prime minister? Be afraid, be very afraid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunny Hundal
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Suella Braverman
    British barrister and politician (born 1980)
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

If you thought Boris Johnson was an awful prime minister, wait until Suella Braverman gets a crack at the top job. Now that the hapless prime minister has resigned, a contest for the next Tory leader is about to descend on us. I’m not exactly looking forward to it.

Last night, the attorney general said she would go for Number 10. "If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring," Ms Braverman told ITV’s Robert Peston.

She went on to say: "I love this country, my parents came here with absolutely nothing and it was Britain that gave them hope, security and opportunity. This country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and in my career. I owe a debt of gratitude to this country and to serve as PM would be the greatest honour, so yes, I will try."

Her pitch almost sounds sweet and earnest. A girl from an immigrant family who has done well, proud of her country, and willing to step up and take charge. She would be Britain’s first non-white prime minister and would shatter a big glass ceiling as a non-white woman.

But make no mistake, Suella Braverman would also be hugely divisive, turbocharging Britain’s Brexit divide and our culture wars. She would be Boris Johnson on steroids, a brown, female version of Trump. And that deeply worries me.

Braverman is likely to be a strong contender. Her pitch might go something like this: "I’m the daughter of immigrants who is intensely proud of her country and deeply patriotic. I don’t just passionately believe in Brexit, but as attorney general, I worked tirelessly to ensure the law was on our side. Brexit isn’t working because Remainers have tried to thwart it, and I will ensure that doesn’t happen. Plus, I hate all this ‘woke’ nonsense and will take a strong stand against it."

Remainer Conspiracy? Tick! Get Brexit Done? Tick! Woke nonsense? Tick! Can’t accuse her of being racist? Tick! Can’t accuse those voting for her of being racist? Big tick!! If she performs well at the hustings, she could be a shoo-in. And that’s precisely what worries me.

On Brexit, Braverman isn’t just a believer but a conspiracy theorist. Last week, she told the Telegraph that Brexit wasn’t working well because some civil servants were resisting reforms as they could not imagine “life outside of the EU”. As attorney general, she has been accused of generously interpreting the law to help the Brexit agenda, rather than upholding it in a fair manner and being a constitutional check on the government, as she is supposed to.

She deemed it entirely legal to rip up the treaty that Boris Johnson had signed with the EU over Northern Ireland, to the horror of the legal profession, choosing to support her leader rather than advise him against breaking international law.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

More broadly, Braverman is adept at fighting the “culture wars”. She recently said she was proud of the British Empire “[My parents] were born under the British Empire in the 1940s, and they have nothing but good things to tell me about the mother country” – well, I guess only their experience counts.

She also told the Telegraph that the left was unpatriotic and ashamed of Britain. After four people were acquitted of taking down the statue of British slaver Robert Colston, she was accused of politically driven meddling in the case, after saying she was considering referring it to an appeal.

And remember, Suella Braverman defended Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham castle during lockdown, to apparently have his eyes checked, rather than uphold the law that her government put in place. That alone should have been a disqualifying moment.

But Braverman is a strong candidate precisely because she has taken the above stances. She knows this. The Conservative Party want a candidate unafraid to deepen the cultural divides created by Brexit, to preserve the winning coalition that Boris Johnson built. She won’t just carry the torch for Brexit, she will wage a “war on woke” while doing so. She is Boris Johnson’s natural successor, in other words. She will be our version of Trump.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

    The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…

  • Trump's children were split between denial and rage after he lost the election, says filmmaker with the family around Jan. 6

    Alex Holer, who got exclusive access to the Trump family, told Insider they dealt with the election loss in very different ways.

  • Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownIn an unusual devel

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereGood

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko

  • Western weapons successfully deployed on the frontlines at last Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:36 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the weapons that Ukraine had received from its Western partners has been successfully deployed on the frontlines at last, with Ukrainian troops inflicting palpable damage on Russian military depots and other important logistical centres.

  • Paul Whelan’s sister ‘crushed’ by Biden’s call to Griner’s wife

    The sister of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia while traveling as a tourist over three years ago, said she was “crushed” after President Biden’s call to jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner’s wife on Wednesday. Quote-tweeting a press release from the White House, Elizabeth Whelan urged the president to discuss…

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Drops Appeal of His Plea and Sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    (Bloomberg) -- The self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman,” who became infamous for appearing in the US Senate chamber shirtless with a horned headdress during the Capitol riot, dropped the appeal of his guilty plea and 41-month sentence.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to

  • Opinion | Bombshell Jan. 6 Testimony Could Hurt a Justice Department Prosecution

    And DOJ only has itself to blame.

  • Column: Ignore the noise. Here's why Gavin Newsom is not running for president in 2024

    Trolling for attention is different than a longshot White House bid

  • Real estate giant appeals 'each and every part' of contempt order in New York Trump probe

    Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, on Wednesday appealed "each and every part" of an order finding it in contempt of court related to subpoenas in a civil probe into whether the former U.S. president manipulated asset values. Justice Arthur Engoron of a New York state court in Manhattan had on Tuesday found Cushman, one of the world's largest real estate companies, in contempt and imposed a $10,000-a-day fine starting on July 7. He chastised Cushman for waiting until after its latest deadline to seek more time to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoenas, saying it "has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

  • Bridge between Russian-occupied Melitopol and Tokmak blown up Zaporizhzhia Military Administration

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:23 Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said that the bridge between the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Tokmak has been blown up.

  • Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-minute audio clip

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his family are receiving threats over his involvement on the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • Joe Rogan says he refuses to host Trump on his podcast soon after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis would make a good president

    "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," Rogan said.