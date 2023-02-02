Voices of terror echo in 911 calls from Monterey Park massacre

After police tape was taken down, bystanders view the crime scene inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where authorities say gunman Huu Can Tran killed 11 people and injured nine. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The voice on the 911 tape was quiet but terrified.

The caller was among the first to reach out for help after a gunman opened fire at a Lunar New Year's Eve party in Monterey Park.

Caller: "We start the car and try to leave and suddenly somebody come next to the window and shoot the window."

Dispatcher: "Is your girlfriend awake?"

Caller: "I'm not sure."

In the aftermath of the Lunar New Year's Eve mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead and nine wounded, the city clerk Thursday released the 911 and fire department dispatch tapes of frantic callers as Huu Can Tran was making his deadly way through the ballroom.

Around 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 21, the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the studio, officials said. When officers arrived, there were victims in the parking lot and patrons trying to flee.

Dozens of people were inside the dance hall for a Lunar New Year's Eve celebration when Tran, 72, walked in and opened fire. He killed 11 people and injured nine.

The next day, as officers closed in on him, Tran shot himself to death. Questions remain about the motive for the attack.

In a news conference last week, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said no one has yet recalled Tran visiting the studio anytime during the last five years or having a personal link to any of the victims.

“As of today, based on interviews, they have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims,” Luna said.

The caller in the car first dialed 911 at 10:21 p.m. to report that someone had shot something at the window as they were trying to leave the party early.

"My girlfriend unconscious right now. We just tried to leave," the man said, his voice shaky. "We tried to leave the party."

He told the 911 dispatcher that there was a hole in the window and that his girlfriend was "hit in front of her face."

The dispatcher, with the Police Department, connected him with Monterey Park fire.

“Hi this is Monterey Park police, we’re responding to a possible shooting and I have a male who said his girlfriend is unconscious," the 911 dispatcher said while patching the caller through. "I’m not sure what’s wrong with her."

Story continues

The Fire Department dispatcher asked whether the caller's girlfriend was awake and could talk to him.

"Can you talk to me?" the caller said to the woman in the car. "No, she cannot talk."

The dispatcher asked whether he could see blood, and at first the caller said no.

"Is she breathing?" the dispatcher asked. "Taking breaths?"

The caller was quiet and slow to respond.

"Maybe she died," he said. "I’m not sure."

In another 911 call, at 10:22 p.m., a man warned that the shooter was "reloading."

"Is anyone hurt?" the operator asked

“I don’t know,” he said. “You better send police here right away, he might start shooting again. I’m outside the building. I don’t know if anybody got hurt or not.”

This story is being updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.