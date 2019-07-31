Volaris' Comeback Continues With Stellar Q2 Earnings

After a stellar run of soaring profits and huge stock price gains in 2015 and 2016, Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) hit the skids beginning in late 2016. Over the following two years, a combination of rising fuel prices, depreciation of the Mexican peso, periodic overcapacity in the Mexican domestic and transborder air travel markets, and the U.S. crackdown on illegal immigration drove massive erosion of Volaris' profitability.

Indeed, Volaris' adjusted operating margin, which stood at 11.7% in 2016 and 13.8% in 2015, came in just below breakeven in 2017 and fell further into negative territory last year. Not surprisingly, this caused the stock to plunge, too.

VLRS Chart More

Volaris stock performance. Data by YCharts.

However, market conditions have improved dramatically over the past year. As a result, Volaris is capitalizing on its strong competitive advantages again, driving a rapid earnings recovery.

An excellent quarter

Volaris took advantage of strong demand to increase its capacity 21.6% year over year in the second quarter. Despite this substantial capacity growth, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) surged 10.1%. This caused revenue to jump 33.7%, reaching 8.3 billion pesos ($435 million).

Meanwhile, Volaris continued its efforts to steadily reduce its unit costs. Measured in pesos, nonfuel unit costs fell 4.6% year over year last quarter. Total unit costs declined 1.2%, as higher fuel costs -- related to new fees on jet fuel purchases imposed by Pemex in Mexico -- partially offset the decline in nonfuel unit costs.

The net result was that Volaris' operating margin improved by 10.5 percentage points year over year, reaching 7.9%. For the first half of the year, the company's operating margin rose 10.3 percentage points to 4.4%.

A Volaris plane taking off from a runway More

Volaris' profit margin has surged back into positive territory this year. Image source: Volaris.

The guidance looks great as well

Volaris' comeback began in the second half of 2018, so the carrier will face tougher year-over-year comparisons in the current quarter and beyond. Nevertheless, management expects further earnings improvement in this seasonally stronger period.

For Q3, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) should exceed 30% of revenue. For comparison, Volaris' EBITDAR margin was 26.7% in the year-ago period. It's also worth noting that Volaris easily exceeded its margin guidance in the first two quarters of 2019.