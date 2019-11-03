Volatility 101: Should American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Shares Have Dropped 48%?

This month, we saw the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) up an impressive 42%. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 48% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over five years American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 11%, against a market gain of about 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

