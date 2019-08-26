Volatility 101: Should Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Have Dropped 33%?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of -1.1%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 8.5% higher than it was three years ago. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 15% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 6.2% in the same time.

See our latest analysis for Applied Industrial Technologies

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Applied Industrial Technologies share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 1.9%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

Applied Industrial Technologies managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AIT Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Applied Industrial Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Applied Industrial Technologies's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Applied Industrial Technologies shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 32%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Applied Industrial Technologies shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3.3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.