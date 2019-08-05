Volatility 101: Should Bank Of Ireland Group (ISE:BIRG) Shares Have Dropped 49%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Bank Of Ireland Group plc (ISE:BIRG) share price slid 49% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -12%. Bank Of Ireland Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Bank Of Ireland Group reported an EPS drop of 26% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 49% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 8.79 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Bank Of Ireland Group shareholders are down 48% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 31% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Bank Of Ireland Group's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IE exchanges.

