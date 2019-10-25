Volatility 101: Should Bioxyne (ASX:BXN) Shares Have Dropped 41%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) share price is down 41% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 23%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 5.0% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Bioxyne isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Bioxyne saw its revenue grow by 2.4%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 41% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Bioxyne's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Bioxyne's TSR, at -41% is higher than its share price return of -41%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Bioxyne shareholders lost 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8.6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Bioxyne it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

