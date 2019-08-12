Volatility 101: Should Cabbeen Fashion (HKG:2030) Shares Have Dropped 38%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Cabbeen Fashion Limited (HKG:2030) share price is down 38% in the last year. That's well bellow the market return of -10%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 33% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 27% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Cabbeen Fashion reported an EPS drop of 4.5% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 38% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 4.87 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Cabbeen Fashion the TSR over the last year was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cabbeen Fashion shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.3% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Importantly, we haven't analysed Cabbeen Fashion's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.