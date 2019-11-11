Volatility 101: Should China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Have Dropped 36%?

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) share price up 18% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 36% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Given that China Jo-Jo Drugstores didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, China Jo-Jo Drugstores increased its revenue by 13%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 36% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:CJJD Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, China Jo-Jo Drugstores shareholders lost 36%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8.3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

