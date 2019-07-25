Volatility 101: Should Elecon Engineering (NSE:ELECON) Shares Have Dropped 37%?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Elecon Engineering Company Limited (NSE:ELECON) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -5.7%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 36% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Elecon Engineering saw its earnings per share increase strongly. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. So we are surprised the share price is down. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.5%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Elecon Engineering managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Elecon Engineering's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Elecon Engineering's TSR, which was a 37% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Elecon Engineering shareholders are down 37% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Is Elecon Engineering cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

