Volatility 101: Should First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Have Dropped 37%?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 37%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

First Solar became profitable within the last five years. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 9.8% per year is viewed as evidence that First Solar is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:FSLR Income Statement April 23rd 2020 More

First Solar is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that First Solar shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Solar better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First Solar .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

