Volatility 101: Should Guangdong Land Holdings (HKG:124) Shares Have Dropped 28%?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (HKG:124) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 28% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 26% over the last twelve months. The good news is that the stock is up 2.4% in the last week.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Guangdong Land Holdings became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 14% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:124 Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Guangdong Land Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

While the broader market gained around 7.3% in the last year, Guangdong Land Holdings shareholders lost 26%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Guangdong Land Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

