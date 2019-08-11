Volatility 101: Should Inventure Growth & Securities (NSE:INVENTURE) Shares Have Dropped 41%?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Inventure Growth & Securities Limited (NSE:INVENTURE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 41% in three years, versus a market return of about 21%. And over the last year the share price fell 21%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 9.3% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 4.4% in the same time.

Given that Inventure Growth & Securities didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Inventure Growth & Securities saw its revenue grow by 76% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 16% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Inventure Growth & Securities's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 9.4% in the twelve months, Inventure Growth & Securities shareholders did even worse, losing 21% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

