Volatility 101: Should JNBY Design (HKG:3306) Shares Have Dropped 15%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 15%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -7.2%. JNBY Design may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 5.9% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the JNBY Design share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 14%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the JNBY Design's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of JNBY Design, it has a TSR of -10% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We doubt JNBY Design shareholders are happy with the loss of 10% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 7.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 11% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at JNBY Design's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.