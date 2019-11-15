Volatility 101: Should Mackmyra Svensk Whisky (STO:MACK B) Shares Have Dropped 49%?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (publ) (STO:MACK B) share price slid 49% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 24%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 18% in three years. It's up 1.3% in the last seven days.

Because Mackmyra Svensk Whisky is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Mackmyra Svensk Whisky grew its revenue by 2.9% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 49% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Mackmyra Svensk Whisky's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Mackmyra Svensk Whisky's TSR, which was a 45% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky shareholders lost 45%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.9% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

