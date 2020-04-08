Volatility 101: Should Republic Healthcare (HKG:8357) Shares Have Dropped 47%?

Republic Healthcare Limited (HKG:8357) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 47% in one year, under-performing the market.

We don't think that Republic Healthcare's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last twelve months, Republic Healthcare increased its revenue by 29%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 47% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

Republic Healthcare shareholders are down 47% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 20% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Republic Healthcare has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

