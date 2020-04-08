Volatility 101: Should Rovio Entertainment Oyj (HEL:ROVIO) Shares Have Dropped 35%?

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (HEL:ROVIO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 35% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

See our latest analysis for Rovio Entertainment Oyj

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Rovio Entertainment Oyj reported an EPS drop of 46% for the last year. The share price fall of 35% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

HLSE:ROVIO Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Rovio Entertainment Oyj's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Rovio Entertainment Oyj, it has a TSR of -33% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We doubt Rovio Entertainment Oyj shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months (even including dividends) . That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 6.9%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rovio Entertainment Oyj that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.