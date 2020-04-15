Volatility 101: Should Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Shares Have Dropped 34%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Security Matters Limited (ASX:SMX) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -9.7%. Security Matters may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 22% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With just US$12,542 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Security Matters to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that Security Matters can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. We can see that they needed to raise more capital, and took that step recently despite the fact that it would have been dilutive to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it last reported, Security Matters had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities. So it's prudent that the management team has already moved to replenish reserves through the recent capital raising event. The cash situation might not explain why the share price is down 34% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Security Matters's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

ASX:SMX Historical Debt April 14th 2020 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Security Matters shareholders are down 34% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 31% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 7 warning signs with Security Matters (at least 4 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.